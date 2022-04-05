Toyota Tacoma Leads Mid-Size Pickup Truck Sales in Q1 2022

Old in some respects, the Tacoma delivered 53,182 units in the first quarter. That’s a decrease of 21 percent compared to the same period last year. In second place, Nissan sold 22,405 copies of the new Frontier.
New in some respects, that is, because the mid-size pickup features the same platform as the previous generation. The Colorado ranks third with 21,693 examples of the breed, followed by the Gladiator with 17,912 trucks. The list is rounded off by the Ranger (17,639 units) and Canyon (6,160 units).
Even if we add Colorado and Canyon sales, General Motors would rank second with 27,853 trucks. The Ridgeline hasn’t been included because it’s a unibody. To whom it may concern, Honda’s truck sold 9,182 units while the Santa Cruz and Maverick sold 8,400 and 19,245 pickups, respectively.
Turning our attention back to body-on-frame trucks from the mid-size segment, it’s important to mention that Nissan posted an increase over the first three months of 2021. More specifically, the Frontier improved 107.8 percent. The Ranger and Tacoma dropped 27 and 21 percent.
Scheduled to be redesigned on the TNGA-F platform of the Tundra, the Tacoma is available to configure for $26,700 excluding destination charge. Although we’re dealing with a 2022 model, the Tacoma still rocks a six-speed automatic in addition to the standard six-speed manual tranny.
Gifted with a nine-speed automatic produced under license from Mercedes-Benz, the Frontier is a bit on the peppered side of mid-size trucks with a starting price of $28,340 excluding taxes. The Jeep Gladiator, however, takes the cake at $36,480 sans destination for the manual-equipped Sport.
The Colorado and Canyon twins are priced at $25,200 and $26,800 at press time, and both are expected to be redesigned for the 2023 model year on an evolution of the current platform. The Ranger, meanwhile, is $25,500 and prepares for a thorough revamp on the T6.2 platform of the Ford Bronco.
