This 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo Is an Overrated JDM Holy Grail

Okay, it's time to talk about what I think is the most cancerous car in petrolhead culture - the Toyota Supra. Kidding and exaggerating aside, I, alongside other petrolheads, can't look at the Supra without thinking about the cringy "this can be tuned to beat absolutely anything" comments in every JDM video on the Internet. But does it deserve this stigma? Let's dive.

11 photos Photo: x98boardwell/Bring a Trailer