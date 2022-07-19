1997 Toyota Supra Looks Like a Gold Mine on Wheels, It's Probably Safer Than Bitcoin

About two years ago I noticed that I was becoming hooked up on the crypto game. I would spend hours in a row reading about the blockchain, Bitcoin and Ethereum, and NFTs. I couldn't resist the temptation and went on to invest in a small portfolio made of different projects. And I've seen plenty of people dive deeper than I had at the time. Needless to say, it's a world of ups and downs and you could quite label it as being fun.