1997 Toyota Supra Looks Like a Gold Mine on Wheels, It's Probably Safer Than Bitcoin

Meanwhile, if you compare crypto investors to those who chose to spend their money on classic cars you might notice some differences. Most of the coveted Japanese sports cars are going up in value too, and we've previously looked at how the RX-7 market has evolved over the years.
Of course, the same thing applies to Skylines, Silvia, NSXs, and Supras. You could say that Toyota's 2JZ-powered machine has grown past being simply iconic. It's an almost mythical vehicle with entire legions of devoted followers spread across the face of the Earth.
So it's no wonder that prices have been going up. One could say that they're spiraling out of control, and we've yet to see the end of it. Judging by BaT listings alone, the most expensive one was sold last year for $201,000.
This year, 10 Supras went for more than $100,000 and we're just halfway through 2022. You'd think that this is an exclusive lounge reserved only for the cars that have a six-speed manual inside, but it seems that the ones with automatic transmissions aren't exempt from the phenomenon.
this 1997 Royal Sapphire Pearl model is all the proof you can wish for. The auction is six days away from concluding, and yet somehow the highest bid stands at $125,000.
As one potential bidder pointed out, you can't help but think of the The Fast and The Furious scene in which Dom and Brian pull up to a Ferrari at a stoplight. "More than you can afford pal, Ferrari" is starting to turn into "More than you can afford pal, Supra" given the current market situation.
And if you need further proof that the prices are going up, a quick search on Google will reveal further evidence. In May of 2021, this vehicle was sold at an RM Sotheby's auction for just $77,000. And then there's the window sticker: $39,067.
So it's not difficult to notice the trend here. At this rate, it wouldn't be shocking if this sells for over $200,000, but let's just wait a few more days for that. Until then, you can't help but daydream looking at the pictures provided by the seller.
HKS adjustable coil overs. If you are going to buy this car, it might be difficult to keep from upgrading various other parts too but you'd be better off if you didn't.
If you can stomach the decision, an indoor bubble cover would be great from an investment point of view. But then again, where's the fun in that? You'll be better off adding at least another 7,000 miles (11,265 km) to the current mileage, but just play it safe out there.
In its current state, you'll feel like you've been sent back in time, which is even more fulfilling if this was your dream car back in the late '90s. If you can't find any leftover tapes of Tupac, Red Hot Chilli Papers, or No Doubt, there's still the option of using the factory-fitted CD player that blasts through a total of seven speakers.
But for the love of God, don't get behind the wheel before you perform the mandatory maintenance required to keep it running like a charm. The last oil change was performed more than a year ago, so that would be the minimum requirement before even firing up that 2JZ-GTE unit.
Of course, the same thing applies to Skylines, Silvia, NSXs, and Supras. You could say that Toyota's 2JZ-powered machine has grown past being simply iconic. It's an almost mythical vehicle with entire legions of devoted followers spread across the face of the Earth.
So it's no wonder that prices have been going up. One could say that they're spiraling out of control, and we've yet to see the end of it. Judging by BaT listings alone, the most expensive one was sold last year for $201,000.
This year, 10 Supras went for more than $100,000 and we're just halfway through 2022. You'd think that this is an exclusive lounge reserved only for the cars that have a six-speed manual inside, but it seems that the ones with automatic transmissions aren't exempt from the phenomenon.
this 1997 Royal Sapphire Pearl model is all the proof you can wish for. The auction is six days away from concluding, and yet somehow the highest bid stands at $125,000.
As one potential bidder pointed out, you can't help but think of the The Fast and The Furious scene in which Dom and Brian pull up to a Ferrari at a stoplight. "More than you can afford pal, Ferrari" is starting to turn into "More than you can afford pal, Supra" given the current market situation.
And if you need further proof that the prices are going up, a quick search on Google will reveal further evidence. In May of 2021, this vehicle was sold at an RM Sotheby's auction for just $77,000. And then there's the window sticker: $39,067.
So it's not difficult to notice the trend here. At this rate, it wouldn't be shocking if this sells for over $200,000, but let's just wait a few more days for that. Until then, you can't help but daydream looking at the pictures provided by the seller.
HKS adjustable coil overs. If you are going to buy this car, it might be difficult to keep from upgrading various other parts too but you'd be better off if you didn't.
If you can stomach the decision, an indoor bubble cover would be great from an investment point of view. But then again, where's the fun in that? You'll be better off adding at least another 7,000 miles (11,265 km) to the current mileage, but just play it safe out there.
In its current state, you'll feel like you've been sent back in time, which is even more fulfilling if this was your dream car back in the late '90s. If you can't find any leftover tapes of Tupac, Red Hot Chilli Papers, or No Doubt, there's still the option of using the factory-fitted CD player that blasts through a total of seven speakers.
But for the love of God, don't get behind the wheel before you perform the mandatory maintenance required to keep it running like a charm. The last oil change was performed more than a year ago, so that would be the minimum requirement before even firing up that 2JZ-GTE unit.