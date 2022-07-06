Toyota Supra vs. Kia Stinger vs. VW Golf R Mk8 Drag Race Ends Rather Predictably

The cars in the featured clip may be all white, but under the skin, they couldn’t be more different. Representing the rear-wheel-drive crowd, Toyota’s oft-criticized Supra is a serious piece of kit in the quarter mile.
Many people dismiss the Supra for its BMW-sourced underpinnings and oily bits, yet some peeps don’t agree with them. For starters, the eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen still is the best automatic in the biz. Secondly, the B58 single-turbo sixer is a tuner’s delight, a force-fed powerplant that boasts more power than advertised.
In this application, the 3.0-liter mill is much obliged to deliver 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque. Finally, the naysayers have to be reminded that Toyota and BMW went their separate ways early in the development processes of the fixed-head Supra and open-top Z4.
Tipping the scales at 3,400 pounds (1,542 kilograms), the Japanese coupe is facing the all-wheel-driven Kia Stinger and all-wheel-driven Volkswagen Golf R. Whereas the Stinger features a rear-drive platform, the Golf is built around the highly modular MQB platform that usually comes in FWD.
The lightest car of the bunch, therefore, is the Volkswagen at 3,360 pounds (1,524 kilograms). On the other hand, the Stinger is on the porky side of sporty sedans at 4,170 pounds (1,891 kilograms) in this particular spec.
As opposed to the 315-horsepower turbo four-cylinder engine of the Golf R, the Kia is rocking a 3.3-liter V6 of the twin-turbo variety with 368 horsepower on deck. This lump is understandably torquier than BMW’s inline-six masterpiece, but not by much at 376 pound-feet (510 Nm).
Rather predictably, as the headline implies, the polarizing Supra wipes the floor with both of them over the course of two digs and two rolls. The way this fellow picks up speed over the quarter mile simply boggles the mind, especially for a bone-stock car that doesn’t cost six or seven figures.
