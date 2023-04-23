Lotus Envya Electric Sedan Steps Into the Rendering Blender To Shed the Fake Skin

Having taken a sip of the electric game with the Eletre crossover, Lotus is now preparing a zero-emission sedan. Believed to have been baptized the Envya, the model was spied on a few occasions, doing its thing in the cold and at the racetrack as well.
Since the automaker's plan is to keep the pricing in check, it is expected to be similar beneath the skin to the crossover. Moreover, its overall styling was inspired by that of the Eletre, with a familiar lighting signature at both ends. Flush-mounted door handles are slowly becoming a trend in the modern-day car world, and the Envya will have them too. It will also sport digital side mirrors, scoops have revealed.
At this point, you're probably hoping to find out more about the technology and perhaps the interior. But the thing is that we have yet to catch a glimpse of the cockpit. Still, since it will allegedly be very similar, if not identical, to the Eletre, we can expect the same digital dials and infotainment system. It should launch with seating for four and five, and it should feature upholstery and trim different than the ones of the crossover to separate them. One thing worth noting is the rumored Level 3 semi-autonomous driving system, which is said to be on deck.
Power-wise, it is possible that it will get the same dual-motor setup as the Eletre. If that is the case, then it will boast 524 pound-feet (710 Nm) of torque combined and 603 horsepower. Since the Envya will be lighter than the crossover, it will also be quicker to sixty-two miles an hour, with the sprint currently taking 4.5 seconds. Does 600+ hp not sound that appealing to you? Well, then you're in luck, or so the rumor mill says anyway, as the all-quiet sedan from Lotus is understood to launch in a hotter R spec, too, with over 900 hp. This will allow it to mix with the Tesla Model S Plaid and the upcoming 1,000-hp variant of the Porsche Taycan.
It's unknown when exactly it will debut, but chances are that when it does, it will look a lot like the one rendered by the peeps at Kolesa. The CGIs appear to build on the latest spy shots, hence the realistic approach that ties it to the Eletre. We may not be fans of the overall design, as there are far more appealing sedans in the battery-electric business class. The Envya may turn out to be a better alternative to most of them, and it should be if it wants to lure some customers away from its well-established rivals. But would you ever consider buying one over a Taycan, Model S, e-tron GT, i5, EQE, and so on?
At this point, you're probably hoping to find out more about the technology and perhaps the interior. But the thing is that we have yet to catch a glimpse of the cockpit. Still, since it will allegedly be very similar, if not identical, to the Eletre, we can expect the same digital dials and infotainment system. It should launch with seating for four and five, and it should feature upholstery and trim different than the ones of the crossover to separate them. One thing worth noting is the rumored Level 3 semi-autonomous driving system, which is said to be on deck.
Power-wise, it is possible that it will get the same dual-motor setup as the Eletre. If that is the case, then it will boast 524 pound-feet (710 Nm) of torque combined and 603 horsepower. Since the Envya will be lighter than the crossover, it will also be quicker to sixty-two miles an hour, with the sprint currently taking 4.5 seconds. Does 600+ hp not sound that appealing to you? Well, then you're in luck, or so the rumor mill says anyway, as the all-quiet sedan from Lotus is understood to launch in a hotter R spec, too, with over 900 hp. This will allow it to mix with the Tesla Model S Plaid and the upcoming 1,000-hp variant of the Porsche Taycan.
It's unknown when exactly it will debut, but chances are that when it does, it will look a lot like the one rendered by the peeps at Kolesa. The CGIs appear to build on the latest spy shots, hence the realistic approach that ties it to the Eletre. We may not be fans of the overall design, as there are far more appealing sedans in the battery-electric business class. The Envya may turn out to be a better alternative to most of them, and it should be if it wants to lure some customers away from its well-established rivals. But would you ever consider buying one over a Taycan, Model S, e-tron GT, i5, EQE, and so on?