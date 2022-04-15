Build Your Perfect Lotus Eletre With the Online Configurator and Show It to Us

By pulling the wraps off the Eletre last month, Lotus has killed two birds with one stone, as it is not only their first-ever crossover but their first electric vehicle too.
Sporting a similar footprint to the Cayenne, it isn’t the prettiest high-rider out there. In fact, it looks like it tries to amaze a little too much if you ask us.
The Eletre has a very aggressive front end, muscular wheel arches, a thin LED light strip out back going from fender to fender, a coupe-like profile, and something that car designers think is absolutely necessary on a crossover: plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body.
If you happen to have a thing for the Lotus Eletre, however, we won’t judge you but encourage you to configure your ideal example using the online tool available here. First, you will have to decide what color suits it best by choosing between seven different shades. We went for green, applying it to the brake calipers too.
In terms of wheels, you only get one set with two hues, measuring 23 inches in diameter, available with a yellow or black Lotus logo in the middle. As almost everything looks better in black, this was the shade that we selected for the cockpit of 'our' Lotus crossover.
Truth be told, the official configurator could have offered more customization options, but for now, anyway, it is what it is. Also, considering that it will officially launch in Europe, including the UK and China, starting next year, and in the United States probably in 2024, with pricing to be disclosed in due course, it is a good way for fans of the company to spend more time in the presence of the model expected to conquer the hearts of enthusiasts once it officially hits the roads.
