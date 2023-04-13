Lotus Envya Electric Sedan Spied at the Nurburgring as Tesla Model S Fighter

The electric vehicle expansion continues at Lotus, which is getting ready to launch an all-quiet sedan. Following in the footsteps of the Eletre crossover, the Envya, whose name has yet to be confirmed, will take a swing at the battery-electric business class.
This means that it will be positioned against the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S. Other models in this segment include the Mercedes EQE, Audi e-tron GT, and BMW i5. Thus, it will have to be very darn good in order to steal some customers from its rivals. If that is the case or not, will be answered in due course when the model premieres, likely later this year.
In the meantime, our spy photographers managed to nab yet another prototype of the Envya. This one was spotted doing its thing at the Nurburgring in Germany, and it wore different camouflage compared to the one we covered earlier this year. The vinyl stickers have a trippier pattern, and when they come off, the car will reveal a familiar styling. It will look like a low-slung Eletre, featuring a slightly sloping roofline, double headlamps, flush-mounted door handles, digital side mirrors, and a familiar lighting signature at the rear.
We have yet to spot the interior of the upcoming Lotus Envya, but it, too, is believed to share many traits with the zero-emission crossover. The infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, for one, are believed to have been sourced from it. Chances are it will launch in two configurations, with seating for four and five, with the former sporting two individual rear seats, and the latter a bench obviously. Some buttons could be sourced from the Eletre as well, and we expect the Envya to have exclusive upholstery and trim, and a few other bells and whistles to differentiate it from its high-riding sibling.
Another thing that has been rumored these past few months is the extensive technology and safety gear. One thing that appears to be on deck is the advanced semi-autonomous driving system. Believed to be a Level 3, it is backed up by what looks like a lidar sensor on the latest scooped prototype.
The Eletre's 603-horsepower dual-motor setup, which generates 524 lb-ft (710 Nm) of torque, will likely make its way to the Envya. The crossover needs 4.5 seconds to sprint from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and since the sedan is lighter, it will be quicker. A rumored R variant of the car, with a little over 900 horses, is believed to join the powertrain family, and it will allow it to take a swing at the Plaid version of the Tesla Model S and the upcoming top-of-the-line Porsche Taycan, expected with 1,000 hp.
