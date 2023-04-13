James Corden Put a Scratch on Kim Kardashian’s Custom Rolls-Royce Ghost

If the rich cried dollar-shaped tears, Kim Kardashian would have shed a few thousand after James Corden accidentally put a scratch on her fully customized Rolls-Royce Ghost. But this is reality programming, so maybe things aren't as dire as they seem.
Though not a car collector and the farthest you could imagine from a "car guy," James Corden is forever linked to automobiles in a way, because of his soon-to-be-defunct segment Carpool Karaoke on his talk show, which is nearing the finale, too. In March of this year, word got out that one of his upcoming guests would be reality star Kim Kardashian and her Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Corden might not be a car guy, but Kim has fashioned herself into quite the discerning auto collector. Her fleet is worth over $3 million and is comprised mostly of luxury vehicles made even more luxurious with help from Platinum Motorsport Group, the L.A. shop Kim has on speed dial. That last part is a joke, but probably not that far from reality.
The paint alone on three of these cars, which happens to be a special kind of gray the shop created for her, cost her more than $100,000. She chose it because it matched the gray on her L.A. mansion, because that's how multi-millionaires color-coordinate.
Despite earlier reports, Corden didn't film a Carpool Karaoke episode with Kim, but a far sillier and more scripted segment in which he pretends to be the Kardashians' assistant for an entire day. In between fluffing Kris Jenner's couch pillows (*not a euphemism), and fork-feeding Khloe her salad, taking a shower in Kylie's bathroom, and generally pretending to be a completely useless assistant, Corden got to drive Kim to a gas station so she could get gummy bears.
That's the only relevant part of the video for us because it allows us one more, better look at the vehicle, both inside and out. Corden was at the wheel the whole time, including on the ride home, when he scraped the undercarriage at a bump. Corden feigned horror and Kim played it cool, laughing it off, but she still pranked him when they arrived, by pretending the scratch was much bigger than it was.
If you know anything about the Kardashians, you
probably hopefully know that 90% of what's happening in the video below is scripted. That may include the scratch on the Ghost, but if it doesn't, at least we know that the Kardashians' life is so outrageous that damage to a luxury custom vehicle is shrugged off with a laugh.
Then again, Kim also has a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in the same shade of gray. Even if she were to wreck the Ghost altogether, she would probably not miss it.
