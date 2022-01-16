Porsche Taycan Turbo S Vs Tesla Model S Drag Race Feels Like a Last Decade Rivalry

Remember when the Porsche Taycan Turbo S came out and the only thing everyone talked about for a while was whether the first EV from the legendary German carmaker was quicker than the Tesla Model S Performance?
Well, I don't know about you, but I feel like quite a few drag races later, that question still hasn't received a definitive answer. The majority of cases suggest the Porker just manages to edge closer, but the Tesla community isn't happy with that result. Of course, that doesn't mean they can alter the truth but since they're a loud bunch, the least they can do is to prolong this uncertainty.
However, their work has been cut short by the arrival of the Model S Plaid - the world's quickest accelerating production car that still costs less than the Taycan top-dog. All of a sudden, it's as if the Plaid is the only Model S in existence, and all others have lost any relevance. And since the Taycan has no business competing against the Plaid, the Porsche has joined the Tesla sedan on the automotive industry's forgotten shelf.
Well, you can call this a blast from the past if you want, but here are the two rivals going at it like it's 2020 all over again. Tesla could have cheated a little by using a 2022 model year car with the updated interior, but instead, it remained true to the era and fielded a 2021 model, just like the ones scrapping against the Taycan back in the day.
It's hard to tell if the Taycan Turbo S driver was caught sleeping at the start line or they were deliberately toying with the guys in the Model S, but judging by the limited length of the track, we doubt they were that confident. The scenario where they just had a very bad start (which, we have to admit, is pretty hard to accomplish in an EV) feels more likely, and then it was up to the Porsche's acceleration and two-speed transmission to save the day.
Is this the race to settle the debate once and for all? Not by a long chance, but I have to admit it's somewhat refreshing to watch a drag race where the Tesla isn't a Model S Plaid. Or maybe the fact it's losing is the refreshing part? Yeah, nobody likes a monopoly, so it's definitely a welcome change -not to mention an exciting and eventful race.
