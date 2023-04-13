Renault's Humanized Digital Avatar "Reno" Will Be Available Through a Free App

I don’t know exactly why, but automakers feel we need an animated assistant to carry out the interaction between us and their vehicles. For instance, Renault just announced that its official original avatar with the unoriginal name “reno” is coming to an app.
As Renault describes it, reno is a “next-gen, humanized digital copilot” that will be featured on Renault’s EVs starting next year. It takes the digital form of Renault’s diamond-shaped logo and comes with a simple smiley face. Customers can access it via a free application, downloadable from the App Store or Google Play Store.
The digital avatar was unveiled at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, but reno’s app was created this year. It’s already available in France, as it was released on March 17, and will soon be introduced in Germany, Spain, and Italy, this summer.
Okay, but what’s the purpose of reno? Its app provides exclusive content that focuses on the upcoming Renault 5 and Renault 4 models, as well as information regarding the latest developments. Users can discover news about Renault’s CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), Give Me 5, information on NFTs, or check out products from The Originals Store, the brand’s apparel and accessories shop. Furthermore, Renault plans to set up an in-app pre-order system for the EVs.
There’s also a “fun” part to the app: users can interact with reno in real-time. For instance, they can play quizzes, ask it questions, and even suggest improvements to how the avatar works and behaves in the upcoming EVs.
You don’t have to be a Renault vehicle owner to get access to the content. Instead, you must have a My Renault account, log into the app, and you’ll be able to interact with reno and check out the rest of the content.
Arnaud Belloni, Renault’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, explained that reno is the first humanized avatar in the automotive industry. Its mission is to change users’ relationships with machines and reinforce connections to the Renault brand.
But what’s the deal with digital avatars? Brands are probably trying to target younger audiences with these initiatives. I don’t believe customers have asked for them, but they’re coming up with fresh ways of transforming our daily interactions with a seemingly “boring” system. It’s respectable that they want to offer a nicer, more fun, and more interactive atmosphere, but not all of us want to interact with digital avatars while in the car.
Indeed, reno is the first humanized one, but we’ve seen other automakers’ avatars. Take BMW, for instance – remember a few months ago when an AI avatar supposedly took control of BMW’s social feeds? No, it wasn’t a hack, as some people believed; it was just the Bavarian Group’s way of marketing DEE (Digital Emotional Experience).
MINI, a subsidiary of BMW, also announced two days ago that it’s introducing a new personal assistant named Spike, inspired by the English bulldog. Its goal is to “invigorate” people’s connection with their vehicles and make their daily commutes more pleasant.
The digital avatar was unveiled at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, but reno’s app was created this year. It’s already available in France, as it was released on March 17, and will soon be introduced in Germany, Spain, and Italy, this summer.
Okay, but what’s the purpose of reno? Its app provides exclusive content that focuses on the upcoming Renault 5 and Renault 4 models, as well as information regarding the latest developments. Users can discover news about Renault’s CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), Give Me 5, information on NFTs, or check out products from The Originals Store, the brand’s apparel and accessories shop. Furthermore, Renault plans to set up an in-app pre-order system for the EVs.
There’s also a “fun” part to the app: users can interact with reno in real-time. For instance, they can play quizzes, ask it questions, and even suggest improvements to how the avatar works and behaves in the upcoming EVs.
You don’t have to be a Renault vehicle owner to get access to the content. Instead, you must have a My Renault account, log into the app, and you’ll be able to interact with reno and check out the rest of the content.
Arnaud Belloni, Renault’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, explained that reno is the first humanized avatar in the automotive industry. Its mission is to change users’ relationships with machines and reinforce connections to the Renault brand.
But what’s the deal with digital avatars? Brands are probably trying to target younger audiences with these initiatives. I don’t believe customers have asked for them, but they’re coming up with fresh ways of transforming our daily interactions with a seemingly “boring” system. It’s respectable that they want to offer a nicer, more fun, and more interactive atmosphere, but not all of us want to interact with digital avatars while in the car.
Indeed, reno is the first humanized one, but we’ve seen other automakers’ avatars. Take BMW, for instance – remember a few months ago when an AI avatar supposedly took control of BMW’s social feeds? No, it wasn’t a hack, as some people believed; it was just the Bavarian Group’s way of marketing DEE (Digital Emotional Experience).
MINI, a subsidiary of BMW, also announced two days ago that it’s introducing a new personal assistant named Spike, inspired by the English bulldog. Its goal is to “invigorate” people’s connection with their vehicles and make their daily commutes more pleasant.