BMW Dee Teasing Campaign Continues, Involves KITT and Las Vegas

BMW's social media accounts have continued teasing their unusual campaign that involves "Dee." In case you forgot what that was about, nobody except BMW knows, but it involves Arnold Schwarzenegger, BMW, talking cars, and David Hasselhoff. The latter is featured in one of his signature roles, together with his four-wheeled co-star.
Yes, BMW posted a video on its Instagram that showed David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight interacting with KITT. The latter was the hero car in the Knight Rider TV show of the late 1980s. As those of you who are aware of what that car was, you might be a bit surprised to see BMW show a vehicle made by a different brand in one of its posts on social media.
This exception is possible because the Pontiac brand is no more, and the character that is represented by the vehicle in question, KITT, is relevant to the story. In the short video, Hasselhoff asks KITT, the intelligent vehicle that can talk, if it knows DEE. The latter is what many believe to be a new voice for BMW's assistant or an intelligent assistant of some kind for upcoming BMW vehicles.
The Knight Industries Two Thousand then replies that it does not know "her," which implies that DEE is a person or a personified voice assistant, before concluding that it is looking forward to their meeting in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas meeting that is set to happen soon could be at the Consumer Electronics Show, which is held in January.
In other words, BMW is set to show more of this mysterious DEE at the 2023 CES event, when we hope to understand the complicated teasing campaign for the latest product developed by the German firm. Previous teasers involved Arnold Schwarzenegger in the character of Zeus, and it led us to believe that this was linked to a movie.
The first appearance of "DEE" on BMW's social media accounts led many people into believing that the German carmaker's social media platforms were hacked by someone and that they were witnessing a troll who was making fun of the brand.
Now, we do know that BMW's social media accounts are not hacked and that they were not hacked even when the first "DEE" posts were made. The company refrained from explaining things further, as it might ruin its ongoing plans.
To us, this now looks like a smart campaign that risks being a bit too long in the teasing stage and then boring the audience. After all, everyone was interested to learn if and how BMW got hacked, but things became less exciting when it was clear that they were not.
Now, if you can link Zeus played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Knight played by David Hasselhoff, BMW, and DEE together, you have a fantastic imagination.
