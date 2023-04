We Need More Small EVs Like the Retro-Inspired Renault 5

EV

Smaller electric cars are what the world needs

The Renault 5 sports sensational retro styling

Photo: Renault

The Retro Renault 5 will be an extremely affordable EV

Renault hope the new 5 EV will be fun to drive

Photo: Renault

The 2024 Renault 5showcases exactly what electric cars can and should look like. It is easily one of the most exciting electric cars that's soon to be released, with an Alpine version on the way too. Safe to say, the world needs more small EVs exactly like this brilliant little Renault 5.There is no denying that cars in general are getting bigger and bigger at the moment. You only have to look at EVs like the 2022 BMW iX to see how huge they’ve become, and how ugly (arguably) they are as well. The latest i7 is similar in that regard. But one EV that bucks the trend is the Honda e . This small city car has plenty of space inside, yet it is diminutive compared to many of its electric counterparts. Plus, it sports styling that harks right back to the first generation of the Honda Civic.The Renault 5 EV is a car that does something similar. From the preview images of the car, we can see that this is not a giant. It is a genuinely small electric car that Renault say is being developed to be the most fun-to-drive little EV out there. It is a direct rival to the likes of the Honda e, as well as the Fiat 500 Electric and Mini Electric. But it is clear that despite its tiny exterior, it will offer up a fantastic amount of space and practicality - making it the perfect modern electric car.A huge win for Renault is the styling they’ve chosen for the new Renault 5. It is retro-inspired, harking back to the original Renault of the same name, and following a similar trend set by the Honda e. It is an incredibly sleek reinterpretation of the Renault 5 as well, with the front fascia featuring an incredibly clean styling. There is no giant fake grille, just a smooth face with small air inlets for cooling the electric drivetrain. The back is just as cool, putting its design right up there with the Hyundai IONIQ's.The new Renault 5 also retains the boxy silhouette of its predecessor, but it makes use of modern elements such as new headlamps and taillights. The door handles are hidden in the C-pillar, while the rear doors are a complete flush fit with the quarter panel. Unlike many “small cars”, the Renault 5 really will be small. At just 3.92 meters in length, it's smaller than even the "already very small" Renault Clio. That is something very refreshing, putting it firmly into the Supermini bracket. It's clear that Renault are not here to just mess around, and waiting until 2024 for the final production version is going to be excruciating.Another big win for the Renault 5 is the very affordability of the car. The larger 52battery pack version will have 249 miles of range, which puts it at the higher end of the pricing bracket. But that may see it cost only around €25,000, or roughly $27,000. Compare that to the Honda e, which in USD would cost around $46,600 - for a car with only 150 miles of range. Renault will completely blow the Honda out of the water with that price figure and range.While it still isn’t an insignificant amount of money, the Renault 5’s price is certainly more affordable than what you'd have to spend on many other electric cars. Meaning that it will surely become a very competitive and compelling option in the market when it launches for 2024. Renault might have come up with the perfect price point.The hope for Renault is that not only will the Renault 5 look good, but it will be good too. The car should sport some pretty neat handling, and will also become the first to use the Renault-Nissan CMF-B EV platform. As it is specifically designed for smaller electric vehicles, the latter should provide the perfect platform for the little 5. So far, only a Clio -bodied prototype has been spotted out during testing. However, we can't wait to find out just what this epic little car is all about when it finally arrives next year.