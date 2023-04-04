We Need More Small EVs Like the Retro-Inspired Renault 5

The world of electric cars is starting to become more and more interesting. Manufacturers like Hyundai are creating more eye-catching designs like the Ioniq 5 and 6. Another manufacturer bringing in a stunning looking electric car is Renault, with the little Renault 5 EV. This vehicle is aimed at being an urban, city car but with at least 250 miles of range and a price tag that some might consider incredibly affordable. It’s a very exciting prospect for the electric car world.

45 photos Photo: Renault