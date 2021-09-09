2024 Renault 4Ever Set to Be Retro-Styled Crossover, More Expensive Than the 5

It is no secret that Renault is reviving the 5 model and that the 4 is set to follow on the same platform. While the reborn Renault 5 is set to be cheaper than a Zoe, the marque's current affordable electric vehicle, the modern successor of the Renault 4 will have a different strategy.
As you already know since late June, the modern successor of the Renault 4 will be called 4Ever, while the Renault 5 EV will stick to the number as its name designation. Both the Renault 4Ever and the 5 will use the CMF-B platform in its form for EVs, which is called CMF-BEV. The latter is derived from the CMF-EV platform.
The original Renault 4 was an affordable model that had a production career of 33 years. Its modern successor will be a crossover called 4Ever, which will feature retro-modern styling. In other words, we expect to see an SUV-Coupe-styled model with retro cues for the successor of the Renault 4.
Renault plans to launch ten electric models by 2025, which is part of the company's goal to have ninety percent of European sales comprised of EVs by 2030. The French company wants to keep selling hybrids up to 2035 but has not specified when it will ditch models that only have combustion engines under their hoods.
Both the reborn Renault 5 and the 4Ever will reach the market in 2024, the same year when Renault's CEO confirmed that Zoe will go out of production. That leaves the pair to become its replacement. As Autocar has learned, the 4Ever model will come at a higher price than its sibling.
It does make sense for the French marque to price the 4Ever model at a higher price than its Renault 5 sibling, even though the former used to be an affordable car back in the day.
Mind you, the R5 was not expensive either, but we already know that the hatchback will be more affordable than the Zoe, while the 4Ever will place its bets on its SUV-styled body to command a premium in price.
