Renault 5 EV Looks Cute in Paris, Still a Couple of Years Away

French automaker Renault brought quite a few vehicles to the 2022 Paris Motor Show, including an all-new Austral and a bunch of all-electric concepts. The 4EVER Trophy and R5 Turbo 3E are by far the most spectacular, but Renault didn't pass on the opportunity to showcase the 5 EV prototype again.
First introduced in early 2021, the 5 EV is far from new. But unlike most other concept cars that Renault brought to Paris, this hatchback will actually make it into production. It will happen in 2024 and it will be one of seven all-new vehicles that the French automaker will launch by 2025.
Inspired by the tiny hatchback that Renault produced from 1972 to 1996, the 5 EV will replace the Zoe, Europe's best-selling electric car as of 2022. The subcompact will ride on the Renault–Nissan Common Module Family platform, also known as the CMF-B EV, which is expected to reduce production costs by 33% compared to the Zoe.
Does this mean that the 5 EV will also be 33% cheaper than the Zoe? Probably not, but it's safe to say that it won't cost as much. In most European markets, the Zoe starts from €27,000 once eco bonuses have been applied, so the 5 EV could fetch less than €23,000 before options.
The upcoming hatchback will offer similar performance to the Zoe thanks to a front-mounted ePT-100kW motor good for 134 horsepower. Renault estimates that the 5 EV will run for about 400 km (249 miles) on a full charge, which will put it on par with the Zoe. It will also use new powertrain technology and nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries.
The 5 isn't the only iconic Renault from the past that the company will revive. The 4, the long-lived supermini produced from 1961 to 1992, is also scheduled to return by 2025. While decidedly more wild than the upcoming production model, the 4EVER Trophy concept shown in Paris hints that the 4 will be a B-segment crossover.
