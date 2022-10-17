Alpine Alpenglow Concept Looks Like a Spaceship in Paris, Runs on Hydrogen, Emits Water

Actually, make that water vapors, and warm air, which is the norm when it comes to all hydrogen-powered vehicles, including the brand-new Alpine Alpenglow Concept.
Celebrating its public premiere at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, almost one week after it was unveiled online, the Alpine Alpenglow Concept is not destined for production, but it does preview some of the brand’s upcoming models, both for the road and track.
Named after the reddish light that appears over the mountains before sunrise and after sunset, it looks like a mix between a hypercar and an endurance racer, with a sci-fi movie flair. The aerodynamic body has dramatic proportions, and measures more than 5 meters (197 in) from bumper to bumper. It is over 2 meters (79 in) wide, and less than 1 meter (39 in) tall.
Inside, it has room for the driver only, who sits in a central position flanked by the dual hydrogen tanks. Unleashing hell upon its opponents is done via the ‘overtake' button on the steering wheel that is shaped similar to those in F1. There are two integrated dials here too, and if you wanted to find out more about the hydrogen-powered motor, then you’ll be disappointed to learn that the Renault-owned brand has yet to detail it.
Joining the Alpenglow at Alpine’s stand at the Paris Motor Show are the A110 R, and A110 E-ternite. The former is a more track-focused version of the mid-engine sports car, featuring the same engine as the A110 S, namely the 1.8-liter four-pot, making 296 hp (300 ps / 221 kW) and 251 lb-ft (340 Nm) of torque. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), the A110 R needs just 3.9 seconds.
As for the A110 E-ternite, it is a zero-emission prototype, packing a 60 kWh battery pack with modules shared with the Megane E-Tech, wrapped in specific casings. Despite its all-quiet nature, it still has almost perfect weight distribution, and 239 hp (242 ps / 178 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque on tap, produced by the rear-mounted electric motor. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds from a standstill, and has a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed. The driving range is rated at 261 miles (420 km) on the WLTP test cycle.
Named after the reddish light that appears over the mountains before sunrise and after sunset, it looks like a mix between a hypercar and an endurance racer, with a sci-fi movie flair. The aerodynamic body has dramatic proportions, and measures more than 5 meters (197 in) from bumper to bumper. It is over 2 meters (79 in) wide, and less than 1 meter (39 in) tall.
Inside, it has room for the driver only, who sits in a central position flanked by the dual hydrogen tanks. Unleashing hell upon its opponents is done via the ‘overtake' button on the steering wheel that is shaped similar to those in F1. There are two integrated dials here too, and if you wanted to find out more about the hydrogen-powered motor, then you’ll be disappointed to learn that the Renault-owned brand has yet to detail it.
Joining the Alpenglow at Alpine’s stand at the Paris Motor Show are the A110 R, and A110 E-ternite. The former is a more track-focused version of the mid-engine sports car, featuring the same engine as the A110 S, namely the 1.8-liter four-pot, making 296 hp (300 ps / 221 kW) and 251 lb-ft (340 Nm) of torque. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), the A110 R needs just 3.9 seconds.
As for the A110 E-ternite, it is a zero-emission prototype, packing a 60 kWh battery pack with modules shared with the Megane E-Tech, wrapped in specific casings. Despite its all-quiet nature, it still has almost perfect weight distribution, and 239 hp (242 ps / 178 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque on tap, produced by the rear-mounted electric motor. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds from a standstill, and has a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed. The driving range is rated at 261 miles (420 km) on the WLTP test cycle.