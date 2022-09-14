All-New Renault 5 Coming With Electric Power, Will Be Previewed by a Concept

Renault is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic ‘5’ this year. It entered production back in 1972, and they pulled the plug on it in 1996, with the Twingo city car and Clio supermini acting as its indirect successors.
Since it was one of the French company’s most iconic vehicles, they will resurrect it for the modern era, with the obvious electric twist. Mules of the brand-new Renault 5 (name unconfirmed) have already been spotted in the open, and the model will be previewed by a concept car set to premiere later this month.
According to Renault, this will be a “fun and powerful new show car,” and a “spectacular 100% electric reinterpretation inspired by the world of videogames” that will “combine outstanding exuberance with high-level performance.” The study is due September 22, and subsequent to the grand unveiling, it will be showcased at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille, on the 24th and 25th, and it will then make its way to the 2022 Paris Motor Show, which kicks off on October 17.
Accompanying the official announcement are a few teaser images of the concept that partially reveal its retro design. Overall, the show car looks like a modern-day variant of the classic Renault 5. It has sharp lines all around, a three-door body style, and since it is basically an ode to the racing versions, it sports massive fender flares, a gigantic wing out back, big diffuser, and large wheels.
Brightening up the official pictures has allowed us to catch a better glimpse of the interior, which features a pair of bucket seats, with racing harnesses, and a roll cage. For the rest of the juicy details, we will have to wait for Renault to officially pull the wraps off its body, which will happen in a little over a week from today.
