Renault Presses Hard With the Development of the Electric R5, Test Mules Spotted Testing

Renault is working hard to bring the promised seven fully electric “core models” to market by 2025. The iconic nameplate Renault 5 will be revived for one of those models, which is expected to replace the utterly-bland Zoe in the market in 2024.
Renault recently launched the electric Megane E-Tech and is considered an EV pioneer in Europe thanks to Zoe, its most successful electric vehicle. But the French carmaker’s boss Luca de Meo wants more and has announced ambitious plans to turn Renault into an EV powerhouse to compete with Volkswagen and Stellantis. An essential part of his plan is reviving the iconic Renault 5 with a fully electric powertrain as the first exponent of the newly-developed CMF-BEV electric platform.
The modern interpretation of the Renault 5 will be preceded by a concept heading to the Paris Motor Show in October, right on time for the model’s 50th anniversary. The production version is expected in 2024, but Renault has already started testing the electric drivetrain. Our photographers were quick to snap pictures of a test mule with a Clio body but with modifications clearly indicating the electric propulsion system underneath.
Standing out in the pictures is the wider track that prompted Renault engineers to modify the fender flares to make room for the wheels. A charging port adorns the front grille’s right side, and a metallic structure can be seen underneath the car, possibly installed to protect the battery pack. There isn’t much else to see here besides the lack of an exhaust system. The production version will look a lot different, and we expect to carry the lines of the Renault 5 concept largely unchanged.
Renault 5 will share many components with other electric vehicles in Renault’s lineup and Nissan’s as well. In fact, the upcoming electric Nissan Micra will share a lot with the Renault 5. Expectations are high because the 5 will need to fill some big shoes if it wants to replace the Zoe in Renault’s lineup. We expect it to use a 134-horsepower electric motor and a Li-Ion battery large enough to afford a 400-km (250-mile) range. Renault promised a year ago that the new 5 would be around 33% cheaper than the Zoe, which now seems unrealistic in the face of inflation and supply-chain problems.
The production version of the Renault 5 will launch in 2024, so we should see the first full-body prototypes testing on public roads sometime next year. According to our information, Alpine will also offer a souped-up version of the small EV as the Alpine R5. It will still feature a single-motor configuration but with a more powerful electric motor, at around 215 horsepower.
