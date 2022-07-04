Honda Unveils Limited Edition e Model, F1 Champion Max Verstappen Takes It for a Spin

Just because you drive a small fully electric car doesn’t mean it has to look generic. With that in mind, Honda just unveiled a new specification for its award-winning urban EV, the so-called Honda e, featuring unique exterior styling and possibly the best endorsement in the world.
Dubbed the Honda e Limited Edition, this tiny EV is available from £38,120, which is roughly the equivalent of $46,200. Not exactly cheap, but then again, it’s also rather exclusive with only 50 units being made available across Europe. Meanwhile, order books are already open.
The Honda e Limited Edition is based on the Advance Grade and is available with an exclusive Premium Crystal Red paint, plus a host of contrasting black accents, such as black badges at the front and rear, as well as unique 17-inch black alloy wheels.
Fun fact, before he rocketed his Red Bull to victory during this year’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, Max Verstappen drove the Honda e Limited Edition in nearby Dozza, which is known for its eclectic street art. The reigning F1 world champion came away impressed after maneuvering the tiny EV through the twisty streets of this iconic village.
“The Honda e Limited Edition is simply lovely,” said Verstappen. “It has funky looks, a compact design and is fun to drive. It’s a great electric urban vehicle.”
Like I said, pretty much the best endorsement in the world – although I can’t help but wonder which EVs Verstappen is going to endorse going forward, when/if Porsche teams up with Red Bull in Formula 1 later this decade.
Since its debut in Europe and Japan back in 2020, the Honda e has received critical acclaim across the world, recognized for its innovative design and progressive technology. It went on to win awards such as World Urban Car of the Year and the Red Dot Design Awards, among others.
