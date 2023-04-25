Independent Designer Shames Ford, Turns the Bronco Sport Into a Proper 4x4

Everyone and their cousin knows the Bronco nameplate is back in Ford's stable after a long hiatus. Not only that, but it's a genuine off-roader in the right spec with a few upgrades, which takes a swing at the Jeep Wrangler.
Since it entered production almost two years ago (how time flies), the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has proved its worth in numerous tests. But it's not the only Bronco in the Blue Oval's family, because in case you forgot, there is a Bronco Sport on sale as well.
Mind you, despite wearing the legendary nameplate that was first used on the original Bronco in the mid-1960s, the Ford Bronco Sport is actually a crossover. Beneath the metal sheet shaped to look like a Bronco, it has the C2 platform. This is the same construction used on the Focus, Escape, and Maverick. It's also the foundation stone of the Evos, Edge L, and China's Mondeo, and it's shared with the Lincoln Corsair, Z, and Nautilus as well.
Therefore, no matter how badly some may want it to be an off-roader, it's not. And no aftermarket upgrade will put it in the same zone as real overlanders, as it would need a body-on-frame architecture first. Long-travel suspension, a low-range gearbox, and a few other bits and bobs would be needed too. However, the steel bumpers, side steps, underbody protection, chunky rubber, additional lights, and winch can be added to it so that no obstacle would be too challenging on the occasional drive to the shopping mall.
Speaking of which, you're required to pay a minimum of $29,215 for the 2023 Bronco Sport Base. The range-topping flavor of the crossover starts at $44,655 and doesn't include destination and dealer fees. The 2023 Bronco, on the other hand, has an MSRP of $34,595 for the Base trim level, and the most expensive variant is the Raptor, kicking off at $83,580.
Instead of complaining that the Bronco Sport is not a real Bronco, jlord8, the rendering artist behind the CGIs shared in the gallery above, took the bull by the horns and turned it into one. A throwback to some of the iconic model's predecessors, albeit with a modern whiff, it's a real two-door 4x4 with an instantly recognizable face, underbody protection, chunky cladding around the wheel arches, and very generous ground clearance. A second rendering of the car shows it with a different front fascia, and it can easily pass as an all-new Bronco to us.
So, is this what the Bronco Sport should have been right off the bat, or is this an exaggerated take on it? This writer thinks that to the right clientele, it can be an even more appealing proposition than the real thing.
