Street-Legal Toyota Camry TRD x NASCAR Next Gen Comes from West Coast Customs

While at home in Japan, the iconic Toyota Camry has been offered the ritualic ‘seppuku’ procedure and got discontinued, everyone else around the world with a penchant for the Japanese automaker is probably eagerly awaiting the ninth-generation model.
After all, even though passenger cars in general and even traditional four-door sedans in particular are not what they used to be, the Toyota Camry still has places to be and rivals to fight – such as the eleventh generation Honda Accord, if we refer strictly to the North American territories. And we need to be doing that, as we have a next-gen Camry to discuss. Only that it’s not the one everyone is expecting soon to signal that mid-size Japanese cars still have a thing or two to say on the U.S. market and that they are not going down in history without a fight against the crossover, SUV, and truck hype.
Instead, let us remember that – just like Ford is dipping its Mustang in every conceivable motorsport format, including Formula Drift – Toyota is also deeply involved with track shenanigans. And its Camry is one of the proud members of the NASCAR Next Gen pack – just recently the teams using it surprised everyone with three cars in the top six during the fifth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Anyway, more Toyota stuff is coming by way of Camry coolness – and, surprisingly, with the help of the aftermarket realm, as it turns out.
Just recently, Musa Rio Tjahjono – the virtual artist tucked under the musartwork nameplate on social media, but also the Head Designer at West Coast Customs, announced that he was part of a “blessed project” that was long in the making (“years,” he said!) and was simply titled NASCAR x WCC. Digging a little deeper, we quickly noticed that although there was no new YT episode on West Coast Customs’ vlog channel, they did share the news about their latest collaboration on other social media channels.
For now, the information is still scarce, as the actual build will only take place during the summer, but as far as they told us, we need to “rev up our engines and hit the streets with the ultimate collaboration between West Coast Customs and NASCAR!” That would be easy to explain, as they will be the purveyors of at least one street-legal Toyota Camry TRD that was inspired by the NASCAR Next Gen car and will be “built to turn heads and dominate the road.”
We do not know anything about the latter affirmation, as the 2023 Camry TRD (which kicks off at $33,285) is not the most powerful mid-size sedan out there, despite its 3.5-liter V6 mill churning out 301 hp through an eight-speed ECT-I automatic transmission to the FWD setup. Anyway, at least the former desiderate might be well taken care of, thanks to the Wind Chill Pearl with Midnight Black rooftop Camry getting a black front lip kit, side skirts, a rear diffuser, new decklid wing, plus center lug wheels, and yellow-print Goodyear tires.
Plus, the piece of resistance, for sure, will be the side-exit exhaust modification! By the way, fans can see it being modified live at the end of July during the NASCAR Fan Experience event taking place at Richmond Raceway in Virginia! Cool, right?
Instead, let us remember that – just like Ford is dipping its Mustang in every conceivable motorsport format, including Formula Drift – Toyota is also deeply involved with track shenanigans. And its Camry is one of the proud members of the NASCAR Next Gen pack – just recently the teams using it surprised everyone with three cars in the top six during the fifth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Anyway, more Toyota stuff is coming by way of Camry coolness – and, surprisingly, with the help of the aftermarket realm, as it turns out.
Just recently, Musa Rio Tjahjono – the virtual artist tucked under the musartwork nameplate on social media, but also the Head Designer at West Coast Customs, announced that he was part of a “blessed project” that was long in the making (“years,” he said!) and was simply titled NASCAR x WCC. Digging a little deeper, we quickly noticed that although there was no new YT episode on West Coast Customs’ vlog channel, they did share the news about their latest collaboration on other social media channels.
For now, the information is still scarce, as the actual build will only take place during the summer, but as far as they told us, we need to “rev up our engines and hit the streets with the ultimate collaboration between West Coast Customs and NASCAR!” That would be easy to explain, as they will be the purveyors of at least one street-legal Toyota Camry TRD that was inspired by the NASCAR Next Gen car and will be “built to turn heads and dominate the road.”
We do not know anything about the latter affirmation, as the 2023 Camry TRD (which kicks off at $33,285) is not the most powerful mid-size sedan out there, despite its 3.5-liter V6 mill churning out 301 hp through an eight-speed ECT-I automatic transmission to the FWD setup. Anyway, at least the former desiderate might be well taken care of, thanks to the Wind Chill Pearl with Midnight Black rooftop Camry getting a black front lip kit, side skirts, a rear diffuser, new decklid wing, plus center lug wheels, and yellow-print Goodyear tires.
Plus, the piece of resistance, for sure, will be the side-exit exhaust modification! By the way, fans can see it being modified live at the end of July during the NASCAR Fan Experience event taking place at Richmond Raceway in Virginia! Cool, right?