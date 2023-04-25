autoevolution
 

2026 Ford Mustang Raptor Concept Gets Some Imaginary Assistance From a Buck Wild Bronco

When it launched back in the summer of 2021, the hype surrounding Ford's reinvented sixth-generation Bronco was through the roof, of course. Now another Blue Oval needs to learn how to soar on top of enthusiastic love – the 2024 Mustang.
Photo: wb.artist20/Instagram
Most fans also recall the significant issues that joined in for the Bronco commotion, and even today, there are major problems – Ford explains that "due to a combination of high demand and global supply-chain constraints, not all models and trims or features are available for order." For example, the Base model is titled with "limited availability," but luckily, there are many other grades that can be had for a lot more money – including the Wildtrak, which currently starts at no less than $58k sans destination.

It's still much better than paying $83,580 for a Bronco Raptor, which is probably why many people are snatching the lower trim levels with the Sasquatch package and modifying it to resemble the Braptor.' Even companies are not eager to pony up that kind of cash. Instead, they sometimes prefer asking the help of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to enhance the looks of their Bronco Wildtrak – and then just give it away for free! Such is the case here with the Undaunted Apparel clothing brand and their collaboration with Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist known as wb.artist20 on social media, who first helped them achieve the cool looks of their dark and menacing 'Project Buck Wild' back in November last year.

Since then, because the sweepstakes were so successful, they proceeded to create another Ford Bronco 'Buck Wild,' this time dressed in crimson and featuring yet another extensive roster of aftermarket parts from ADV to Bestop and from Icon to Toyo Tires. But that is not all, since the pixel master decided the Undaunted Bronco is too nice just to play pretend in CGI-to-reality form. Instead, he also took it for a virtual spin and fitted a trailer to pull his Ford Mustang Raptor concept. Interestingly, it seems this setup is going to be entirely viable soon.

As it turns out, the Internet went berserk a few days ago with the news that Ford decided to stop horsing around and put the off-road-focused 2026 Mustang Raptor dreams on the development board. According to the rumor mill, the Blue Oval's corner office head honchos have approved the marriage of the S650 series 2024 Ford Mustang platform with off-road goodies from the Raptor family and some supercharged 5.2-liter V8 madness to the point of over 700 horsepower. And, of course, that can only mean one thing – there's a more affordable Porsche 911 Dakar and Lambo Huracan Sterrato competitor in the works!





