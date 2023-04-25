Alfa Romeo Stelvio Gets a Second Facelift in Another Nation – Imagination

Alongside its sedan sibling, the Giulia, the Stelvio is the car that put the Alfa Romeo brand on the radars of young petrolheads worldwide. It's not the brand's first-ever high-rider, as that one was the Matta of the 1950s, but it is their first crossover.
Its premium compact proportions place it in the same zone as the Porsche Macan, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC, and Audi Q5. It's instantly recognizable as something made by the Italian car marque and builds on FCA's Giorgio platform. This makes it mechanically identical to the Giulia and the latest-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Maserati Grecale, aka the Levante's smaller sibling, is also based on this architecture.
Presented at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show and put into production at the end of the same year at the Lazio facility, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio was recently given a mid-cycle refresh. The facelifted iteration was unveiled last fall alongside the Giulia, sporting an evolutionary design with new front and rear fascias. Some traits were inspired by those of the smaller Tonale. On the inside, the Giulia and Stelvio get the same 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as the Tonale and NFT digital record showing their provenance and service history.
A very generous host of options can be added to the premium compact crossover, which varies depending on the selected model. For instance, the Ti grade can be enhanced with the Veloce Pack, whereas the Super version, aka the entry-level model, can be specified with the Sprint Pack for additional sporty details. New to the lineup is the Competizione trim level available on both vehicles. Some believed the Quadrifoglio would not make a comeback for the mid-cycle update, but it has.
The sporty trim level has a bit more power, with the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 producing 520 ps (513 hp/382 kW) in the 100° Anniversario, a special edition version of both the Stelvio and Giulia. The 10 ps (10 hp/7 kW) boost is only valid in Europe and China. An eight-speed transmission from ZF delivers the thrust to the rear wheels in the Giulia Quadrifoglio and the all-wheel drive system in the Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
Now that we've reminded ourselves about some of the highlights of the 2023 Stelvio, it's time to check out another rendering of the car. It came from kelsonik on Instagram, and it imagines the crossover with a new face that further ties it to the Tonale. It has much slimmer headlights with integrated DRLs, a new bumper with a large central air intake, and bigger wheels that fill the arches much better than the stock ones. Honestly, it's a more exciting design for the Stelvio, but do you agree? Hit the comments area and let us know.
