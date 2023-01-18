2023 Maserati Grecale Gets U.S. Visa, Priced Way Higher Than Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Even after the launch of the Levante, the House of the Trident wasn’t profitable enough for Stellantis. To improve the marque’s financial situation, the bigwigs decided on a compact sport utility vehicle that would sell better than its mid-size cousin. But Stellantis being Stellantis, the resulting sport utility vehicle is twinned with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
The Stelvio is rightfully considered the backbone of the Modenese brand in the United States. Priced at $46,575 excluding destination charge, it also walks the walk thanks to 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet (415 Nm) of torque, coming courtesy of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump. At the other end of the spectrum, the Quadifoglio packs a Ferrari-inspired V6 with more than 500 ponies on deck for $88,175 before taxes and options.
Over at Maserati, the Stelvio-twinned Grecale ranges from $63,500 for a 2.0-liter turbo to $102,500 for a 3.0-liter sixer. That kind of pricing for a compact luxury sport utility vehicle is bound to alienate many potential customers, but nevertheless, Maserati has more cachet than Alfa Romeo.
Will it sell well? The answer isn’t as straightforward as some might think. By Maserati standards, it sure will. But compared to compact luxury segment peers, it’s not going to impress anyone. Maserati hasn’t even reported 2022 sales, which goes to show that there’s trouble in paradise.
What are you getting for your money, then? GT is the name of the entry-level specification, which shares a 2.0-liter turbo with the mid-range Modena. Both come standard with all-wheel drive, yet the GT is three-tenths of a second slower to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) because it cranks out 296 horsepower as opposed to the Modena’s 325.
Both are limited to 149 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour). The Trofeo beasts its siblings in either department thanks to a 523-horsepower V6 that Maserati insists to describe as an in-house design. It’s definitely not, for it shares many similarities with the Quadrifoglio V6 and a Ferrari V8.
Speaking of eight cylinders, why didn’t it get a V8? The simple answer to that is emissions and efficiency. Introduced by the MC20 midship supercar, the Nettuno is more powerful and cleaner than the 3.8-liter V8 found in the Levante. Said V8 is a member of the Ferrari F154 engine family, but differs from the Ferrari-spec F154 in a few notable ways, chief among which is the cross-plane crankshaft rather than a flat-plane crank.
Now available to configure in the U.S. and Canada, the Grecale for North America is also available as a launch-specific special edition. PrimaSerie is the name of that edition, which is only available in Modena and Trofeo specifications. 325 such vehicles will be produced for North America. The PrimaSerie also flaunts a pre-paid maintenance plan spanning over four years or 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers), whichever comes first.
