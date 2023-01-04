Next-Gen Maserati Levante Reportedly Gearing Up to Rival the Tesla Model X With EV Power

Maserati’s electric revolution will not see the demise of the Levante, as their flagship high-rider is reportedly going down the EV route.
The information was hinted to Autocar by the brand’s CEO, Davide Grasso, who highlighted the importance of such a model, as it will inevitably take on the likes of the zero-emission crossover establishment, and will eventually steal sales from rivaling vehicles.
“We’re hitting on all cylinders on that program, and it is something that gets me really excited because we really see the opportunity we have as part of a very large group (Stellantis), which makes innovations one of the first priorities,” the company’s head honcho said. “So, I’m very excited about the way that program is starting to take form.”
Allegedly dubbed the Levante Folgore, the second-generation is expected to be underpinned by Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio platform, which is the foundation stone of the Giulia sports sedan and Stelvio premium compact SUV. The Jeep Grand Cherokee and Maserati Grecale use the same construction. It is likely to be offered with all-wheel drive across the range, in multiple power levels that should be topped by the Granturismo’s tri-motor system boasting 745 bhp.
An eventual rival to the likes of the Lotus Eletre, as well as the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and Tesla Model X, the upcoming Maserati Levante Folgore will join the Grecale, Granturismo, Grancabrio, and MC20 in the trident brand’s all-quite family, and the next-gen Quattroporte too. The model is expected to be due by 2025, which means that mules should start hitting the road soon, followed by prototypes with heavy camouflage hiding the design. As the testing phase advances, the wraps will start to come off, and will eventually be removed altogether during the grand unveiling.
Launched in 2016, and put together at the Turin factory in Italy, the current Maserati Levante is based on the brand’s M156 platform, shared with the Quattroporte and Ghibli. Depending on the market, it can be had with a variety of powertrains, including the V6 and V8 gasoline units, V6 diesel, and mild-hybrid, all of them hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission made by ZF.
In the United States, the Levante family kicks off with the GT, with a 345 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque V6 that enables the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 5.8 seconds, and a 156 mph (251 kph) top speed. Pricing for this version starts at $90,700. The Modena V6 and Modena S V8 follow it, priced from $101,400 and $127,600 respectively. Sitting at the top of the range is the Trofeo, with its 572 hp and 538 lb-ft (729 Nm) V8, and $167,000 MSRP. The 0 to 60 mph sprint is dealt with in 3.8 seconds, and it has a 187 mph (301 kph) top speed.
