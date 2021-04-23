Maserati Honors Iconic 250F Race Car With F Tributo Special Edition Models

It’s been exactly 95 years since Maserati made its racing debut back in 1926 with the Tipo26, which went on to win the 1,500 cc class at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati behind the wheel. Some 28 years later, the Italian carmaker also made its Formula 1 debut with the 250F race car, driven by the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio.
The pair achieved many victories together, which Maserati is looking to pay tribute to by using two special edition versions of the Ghibli sedan and Levante SUV, dubbed F Tributo (F for Fangio). These two race-inspired cars can be admired at Auto Shanghai 2021.
Maserati used two exclusive colors in Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo, where red is the color of Italian motorsports, while the vibrant blue of Azzurro Tributo stands as a reminder that blue is one of the official colors (alongside yellow) of the city of Modena, Maserati’s historic home. The cars further reference Fangio’s 250F Formula 1 race car, which featured a distinctive red and yellow livery through their yellow brake calipers and wheel trim.
Speaking of the wheels, the Levante F Tributo wears a set of Anteo 21-inch wheels in Black while the Ghibli F Tributo boasts 21-inch Titano wheels in glossy black. There’s also a special glossy black badge on the wheel arch, while a body-color trident logo can be found on the C-pillar.
As for the interior, you get either red or yellow contrast stitching to go with Maserati’s full-grain black "Pieno Fiore" leather.
At this point, we can only speculate whether or not the Italian brand will make these two models available to the U.S. public. If they do, it will almost surely be some type of limited run and they definitely won’t come cheap. However, if you'll be happy with a regular 2021 Ghibli or 2021 Levante, know that the former is priced from $74,740 in the United States, while the latter costs upwards of $78,290.
