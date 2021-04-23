Maserati Honors Iconic 250F Race Car With F Tributo Special Edition Models

It’s been exactly 95 years since Maserati made its racing debut back in 1926 with the Tipo26, which went on to win the 1,500 cc class at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati behind the wheel. Some 28 years later, the Italian carmaker also made its Formula 1 debut with the 250F race car, driven by the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio.

6 photos