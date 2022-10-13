Maserati Launches New F Tributo Special Edition Models Celebrating a Remarkable Woman

Maserati’s racing DNA is on full display with the new F Tributo Special Edition series, which pays homage to Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to ever qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix. Her achievement came behind the wheel of a Maserati 250F race car.
It was her tenacious spirit that inspired Maserati to create these new F Tributo Special Edition cars, available for both the Ghibli and Levante in two exclusive colors – Arancio Devil and Grigio Lamiera.
The first thing you might notice here is just how eye-catching these two colorways are. Arancio Devil is a saturated orange, just oozing vibrant energy. It’s also worth noting that De Filippis’ nickname was “the she-devil," so it makes sense to name a color after her. Meanwhile, the gray is inspired by the color of asphalt as seen on a race track.
Levante models wearing the Arancio Devil livery also come with 21-inch Anteo wheels, while the Ghibli gets 21-inch Titano wheels in the new Grigio Opaco color. Then we have Cobalt Blue accents for the wheel rim, plus a special badge on the fender and the Trident logo on the C-pillar. On Grigio Lamiera models the wheels are Glossy Black, with contrasting orange details (badges, Trident logo).
Moving on to the interior, we see more cobalt blue and orange accents, working beautifully alongside the natural PienoFiore (Full-Grain) leather.
As for De Filippis, before competing in F1 in 1958, she drove another Maserati (an A6GCS shared with Luigi Bellucci), which she would then take to a P9 overall finish (P4 in the two-liter class). It was the turning point that would eventually set her on her path to F1.
In the United States, available Maserati models include the entry-level Grecale SUV ($63,500), the Ghibli ($85,300), the Levante ($90,700) and the Quattroporte ($108,400). Those who want something even more exotic can opt for the MC20 supercar, which will set you back a little over $200,000.
