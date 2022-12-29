5 Interesting Electric Cars That Might Get Your Attention in 2023

That's what some carmakers are aiming for. Some manufacturers are targeting ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), innovative charging concepts, or interchangeable batteries, while others rely on new technologies and renewable materials.
From 2035, only electric cars will be sold and registered. Citroën, for example, plans to electrify its entire range from 2028. Other manufacturers, such as Fiat, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz, want to do the same in 2030. But until then, here's the first sample of some interesting cars for those looking to buy a new EV in 2023. We have selected five of them.
Jeep Avenger
With the Avenger, the American company is getting into electromobility. The parent company of off-road specialist, Stellantis, has even built its own electric motor factory for this purpose. The first unit of the Avenger offers 115 kW - 156 ps (154 hp) and its range will be up to 400 km (around 248 miles).
An all-wheel-drive version of the Jeep Avenger won't be available at first, but even without 4WD, the e-SUV makes a fine figure. With a trunk capacity of 380 liters (13.4 cubic feet), it's suitable for small families. If the Avenger needs to be plugged into a DC fast charging station, it charges from 20% to 80% in 24 minutes. On an AC charging station with a capacity of 11 kW, a full charge takes about five and a half hours. The Jeep Avenger is already available on the market. By 2030, Jeep wants to have only all-electric models in its range.
Hyundai Ioniq 6
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is, of course, much cheaper than the BMW and the Maserati also mentioned below in our list. Advertised at around $45,000, customers get a car with an impressive range of up to an estimated 550 km (340 miles). The standard-range model gets a single rear-mounted electric motor with 111 kW - 150 ps (148 hp) and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque. The dual-motor EV cranks out 239 kW - 324 ps (320 hp) and 446 lb-ft (605 Nm) of torque.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 ditches the classic rear-view mirrors and replaces them with cameras. The image is transmitted directly to monitors on both ends of the dashboard. In addition to the greener powertrain, the Ioniq 6 also features eco-friendly materials inside, with some interior surfaces made from recycled plastic.
Nio ET7
The ultimate opponent for Tesla comes from China and is called the Nio ET7. The Chinese manufacturer's data looks promising: up to 1,000 km (621 miles) range with the 150 kWh battery. This should make it one of the electric models with the longest range out there.
Also, the batteries make the Nio something special. The new electric car won't just be charged at the station, but its battery can be changed altogether. So the whole unit is simply changed instead of just charged and, within minutes, the car is back on the road. The empty battery can be recharged and can then be used by another Nio model later on.
The Nio ET7 is already on sale in some markets in Europe, but won't arrive in the U.S. until 2025.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore
A classic goes electric: Maserati electrifies the GranTurismo and names the sports car Folgore. The range of the two-door should be around 450 kilometers (280 miles). The GranTurismo Folgore will need just 5 minutes to charge for a range of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and it will take ten minutes to fill up the battery for a range of 160 kilometers (almost 100 miles).
The future Folgore will use three electric motors, which together will deliver in excess of 1,200 horsepower. Under these conditions, the electric coupe will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.7 seconds. The top speed will be over 320 kph (around 200 mph). The new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore will be officially launched in 2023. From 2025, the Italian brand will offer electric versions for all models in its portfolio. Maserati aims to become a 100% electric brand by 2030.
BMW i7
After the i3, i4, i8, and ix1, BMW's electrification continues. The Munich-based company decided to give the 7 Series and i7 the same design. The electric version will be recognizable only by its blue accents. However, what really matters is the technology that powers it.
The engine has a power output of 400 kW – 544 ps (534 hp) and a range between 590 and 625 kilometers (between 367 and 388 miles) which should be enough for long journeys. However, should the battery run out of power, a powerful charging station can fill it back up in ten minutes for another 170 kilometers (106 miles). At an 11 kW station, an empty i7 battery takes about ten hours to refill. The price of the BMW i7 price starts right below the $120.000 mark.
