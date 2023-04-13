Alfa Romeo Unveils Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary Limited Editions

One hundred years have passed since Alfa Romeo's Quadrifoglio made its racing debut. To mark this special occasion, the carmaker has just announced the introduction of the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary, or Anniversario, as the Italians call them. The two get extra oomph and a plastic surgery that makes them look more aggressive.
The Italian carmaker photographed the Giulia and Stelvio Qaudrifoglio 100th Anniversary limited editions, with plenty of gold and carbon fiber, alongside the legendary RL race car, in Sicily, Italy, where the Targa Florio glorious race took place. That's where it all started.
Alfa Romeo’s Quadrifoglio symbolizes both performance and luck, with a history of triumph and tragedy. In the early 1920s, Italian race car driver Ugo Sivocci joined Alfa’s team along with legendary drivers Antonio Ascari and Enzo Ferrari.
Even though he possessed incredible talent, Sivocci repeatedly ended up in second place. In 1923, to get rid of the bad luck, the driver painted a four-leaf clover in a square box on the side of his car. And guess what? That very year, on April 15, driving a "Corsa' version of the Alfa Romeo RL, he won the Targa Florio race in Sicily.
But things took a turn for the worse. Just a few weeks later, before the next race, Sivocci was testing the new Alfa Romeo P1 on the Monza circuit and didn’t have time to paint the lucky symbol on the car. Unfortunately, Sivocci crashed and lost his life.
From then on, Alfa featured the “Quadrifoglio Verde” symbol on all the race and high-performance cars. However, they made a small change to commemorate Sivocci’s legacy: all future clovers were enclosed in a triangle, with the missing point symbolizing the loss of Ugo Sivocci.
For the 100th anniversary of the Targa Florio triumph, Centro Stile Alfa Romeo reinterpreted the historical Quadrifoglio logo with a modern twist. The symbol now displayed on the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary features a golden hue instead of the standard silver.
The Giulia is fitted with the burnished five-hole, 19-inch sports alloy wheels, while the Stelvio sports 21-inch wheels. Both models are equipped with in-house-made exclusive gold brake calipers. Other notable exterior features are a carbon-fiber grille and mirror caps, and the theme continues on board, with an innovative 3D finish in real carbon fiber, covering the central tunnel, door panels, and instrument panel.
At the core of both sporty models is the 2.9-liter turbo V6, which now produces an impressive 513 hp (520 ps), going straight to the rear axle in the Giulia and to all four corners in the Stelvio. That's 10 hp (10 ps) over the standard facelifted Quadrifoglio versions revealed back in October 2022.
Customers will be able to order the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadifogolio 100th Anniversary models this spring in either Rosso Etno or Verde Montreal. Deliveries are scheduled for Q3 2023. The production of the two is limited to only 100 units for each.
You’ll also discover exclusive gold stitching complementing the interior’s black leather and Alcantara combo. Furthermore, Alfa Romeo embroidered a “100” next to the new gold Quadrifoglio logo to showcase its heritage. The steering wheel is also upholstered in leather and Alcantara and features black stitching and carbon-fiber inserts.
