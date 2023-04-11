This Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Has Something That Would Make the BMW M3 CS Jealous

Not many owners are willing to sacrifice the looks of their Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA sports sedans, and we totally understand them. After all, why mess around with a winning recipe that looks sexy as hell?
However, if you still want to make your Giulia GTA stand out a bit more, then this mod is probably what the doctor ordered. It came from AL13 Wheels, and it’s a very special alloy set that would make the BMW M3 CS sigh at its sight as it boasts a center-locking configuration.
Available from 18 to 24 inches in diameter, with respective widths ranging from 8 to 13 inches, they look very similar to the stock ones. Pricing starts at $2,650 for each wheel and goes up to at least $3,550 for the biggest offering, and they can be ordered with standard, transparent, or brushed finishes, in numerous shades.
Such a mod would obviously boost the appeal of any machine, let alone a performance-oriented model like the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA. We think it is one great way to give it an exclusive touch without ruining the looks and performance of this great driver’s car. Speaking of which, it can hit sixty-two miles an hour (100 kph) from zero quicker than the mighty Ferrari Enzo, in 3.6 seconds. Being 220 pounds (100 kg) lighter than the Giulia Quadrifoglio, it is also some 30 hp more powerful, with 532 hp produced by the 2.9L twin-turbo V6.
Now, while people keep tuning the current hot versions of the Giulia, Alfa Romeo is preparing the mid-cycle refresh of the Quadrifoglio. We’ve seen a prototype in the open two months ago, with an updated back end. It featured a new rear bumper with a two-fin diffuser, quad exhaust pipes, and trippy vinyl stickers around the headlamps. In all likelihood, it will launch with updated fascias and perhaps some tweaks on the inside. Chances are it will still have multi-link rear and double-wishbone front suspension and the same beefy brakes.
The engine will probably soldier on without any upgrades, still making 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque and 505 horsepower. The rear-wheel drive sedan, which uses an eight-speed automatic transmission, takes less than four seconds to sprint to 62 mph and maxes out at 190 mph (305 kph) in the current iteration.
When will it premiere? Your guess is as good as ours, though it is likely a few months away from being shown officially. The company’s rival to the likes of the BMW M3 is believed to debut at the same time as the 2024 Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The sporty crossover is based on the same platform as the sports sedan and uses an identical engine, and it should boast the same updates more or less.
