Alfa Romeo CEO Confirms It Is Working On Large EV Eyeing the U.S.

Jean-Philippe Imparato went to Japan for the presentation of the Alfa Romeo Tonale to that market. Automotive News seized the opportunity to chat with the brand CEO and confirmed that Alfa Romeo is already working on a large EV for the American market. Imparato had already brought that up in August 2022.
Although Alfa Romeo has disclosed in the past that it wanted to have an E-segment SUV, Imparato said that it would not necessarily be the case. The main reason for that is that aerodynamics is essential for electric vehicles to have better ranges. The problem is that sedans do not seduce customers in the U.S. as they used to do. Alfa Romeo knows that quite well: the Stelvio beats the Giulia on American soil since it was presented there in 2018. That said, having a taller vehicle is almost inescapable.
Imparato said the company could dodge that tricky choice with new approaches toward traditional body models. A long SUV coupe, able to seat seven people, could eventually solve the puzzle. The Alfa Romeo CEO just said that the body shape and design would be defined in 2024. Considering vehicle projects take around three years to fully develop, that makes perfect sense.
Next year will reveal Alfa’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), which will have other powertrain options. In 2025, the company will present its first vehicle sold exclusively with a battery pack to feed its motors. By 2027, Alfa Romeo wants all its cars to be electric, regardless of where it sells them.
Alfa Romeo’s formula to stand out from the competition will be to make these vehicles honor the Cuore Sportivo the EVs will still ostentate. Imparato said that Alfa’s high-performance electric cars would work at 800V, have fast charging times of 18 minutes tops, and outputs of up to 1,000 hp in Quadrifoglio derivatives. Imparato did not say that, but the new E-segment EV should also use the STLA Large platform that should premiere in 2023.
Expanding its lineup to cover the most profitable market segments is crucial for Alfa Romeo to survive. The Tonale started that movement by offering more affordable products from the Italian brand, while the E-segment vehicle will give the company a competitor in more profitable niches. We should soon also see something based on the Jeep Avenger, which will also have at least a mild-hybrid version.
The dedicated BEV will have to be a larger car for two reasons: price and range. We would not be surprised if it were the Giulia replacement. After all, Alfa Romeo’s transition to becoming an electric brand has to start somewhere, and 2025 will be the year in which that shift is supposed to begin. For the loyal alfisti, the bad news is that it will probably limit sports cars from the brand. As lovable as they are, they do not help to pay the bills.
