Minty 2024 Mercedes E-Class With Dreamy Upgrades Previews the Aftermarket Hype

The luxury German automaker has been on a roll as of late. They recently celebrated the build of the 500,000th G-Class off-roader, updated almost every critical series, and even unleashed the mighty posh and zero-emission Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV at Auto Shanghai.
But, of course, the most significant release this spring will be the 2024 E-Class, the sixth generation by its name. With a lineage spanning no less than seven decades, the executive sedan has many stories under its belt and no less than six iterations with the same moniker based on the W124, W210, W211, W212, W213, and W214 internal codes.
Interestingly, this new release might be the talk of the town not just for positive reasons – such as the tech galore and mighty plug-in hybrid options – but also for its awkwardness, including the Angry Birds games from inside, the drippy front lights, or the kitschy taillight LEDs. For sure, this will be a highly polarizing series as some will appreciate the S-Class vibes while others will undoubtedly lament the inherent blandness of having the C, E, and S-Class series resemble each other more than ever.
But remember that previous generations also sparked outrage – like the W210 of 1995 when it introduced the separate, egg-shaped four-unit headlights. And that does not mean it will be any less successful. In fact, we are pretty sure that aftermarket companies – knowing the popularity of the W223 S-Class with tuning, customization, and personalization fans – are already eagerly thinking about the lucrative business opportunity presented by the redesigned smaller sibling.
And while the German automaker is far from ready to unleash the W214 E-Class on the market, there is no need to worry about previewing the upcoming aftermarket glory days. The imaginative realm of digital car content creators will soon take care of that. So, after seeing the sedan get CGI-sliced and diced into becoming a more practical, family-oriented five-door station wagon, it is also time for the first digital tuning job.
Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist tucked under the kelsonik moniker on social media, thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with the 2024 E-Class and treat it to his signature 'Shadow Line' transformation. Long story short, the latter nameplate signals we are dealing with a full chrome delete aimed at making the Mercedes executive sedan a tad darker and menacing – although it's not fully 'murdered-out' just yet, thanks to the color reel's lighter gradient.
Naturally, the 'Shadow Line' changes are best put into the proper custom perspective with a lower suspension setup, a nice window tint, plus a set of 22-inch HF-2 aftermarket wheels from Vossen. So, do we like these subtle transformations enough to give this digital project our CGI hall pass, or is the Mercedes E-Class already too quirky to attempt and save it?
