Naysayers Might Argue the BMW M2 Is Unfixable, Pixel Masters Sure Think Otherwise

Currently, if you want to carve up a collection of models from a single car manufacturer to properly stand out in any crowd – even if only for the wrong reasons – BMW is probably the perfect tailored fit. Especially its M division's products!
The automotive industry has become so imaginative that any desires can get fulfilled, especially if they rhyme with big MSRPs and substantial profits for the carmaker. Need something ultra-luxurious for your next super-SUV party? No worries, the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus, or Rolls-Royce Cullinan can easily get supplied to your doorstep. And the 715-hp, V12-powered coach door Ferrari Purosangue plus the 738-hp BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid CUV will soon join the roster, as well.
Want anything for the traditional side of the passenger car sector, like a four-door limousine? Again, there is a long list of ideas – but do not count on the BMW 7 Series to be on it. More like it's now in a quirky world of its own, complete with a split-headlight and massive grille design that is making classic BMW fans want to start running amok, crying their undying outrage. And it's not the only one if we think of other examples like the X7 facelift, the iX flagship electric crossover, or the 4 Series plus the M3 and M4 high-performance siblings, among others.
Well, BMW has decided to swim against the bland and uninteresting Audi current, it seems, unlike its rival Mercedes-Benz. And maybe that bodes well for your plans – or it's a complete write-off regarding bucket list items, depending on your POV. Also, when speaking of M-branded models, things are even harder to comprehend, as the M3/M4 have their styling, the new XM flagship super-CUV has carved a different path, and the little M2 again seems like it got snatched from a completely different styling game (Minecraft, according to some people)!
No worries, even if naysayers might argue (hard and long) that the G87 second-generation BMW M2 is unfixable in the real world, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is here to show us otherwise, twice. So, first up, the pixel master behind the X-Tomi Design account on social media abandoned the Peugeot 508 ideas for a CGI moment to work on the base BMW representative of the M family, which starts at no less than $62,200 in America.
His vision revolves around a summer backdrop with the orange-crimson BMW M2 tucked as low as possible on gold Vossen aftermarket wheels and clad in a custom widebody kit that reminds us of JDM-style attempts from Liberty Walk or Rocket Bunny (aka Pandem in North America). It is complete with new bumpers, sills, massive fender flares, and more – plus, the decorations also make the little M2 a bit more aggressive than the norm.
Secondly, Hugo Silva from 'hugosilvadesigns' also suddenly remembered that he had done nothing for the BMW M2 until now and decided to remedy that quickly. His dream of the perfectly customized two-door German sports car revolves around a complete widebody kit and decal treatment, making it the perfectly slammed drift missile across imagination land. So, which one is your favorite – the orange summer-loving M2 or the subtler gray-and-white-and-orange BMW that probably dreams of Formula Drift glory even as we ponder its CGI qualities?
Want anything for the traditional side of the passenger car sector, like a four-door limousine? Again, there is a long list of ideas – but do not count on the BMW 7 Series to be on it. More like it's now in a quirky world of its own, complete with a split-headlight and massive grille design that is making classic BMW fans want to start running amok, crying their undying outrage. And it's not the only one if we think of other examples like the X7 facelift, the iX flagship electric crossover, or the 4 Series plus the M3 and M4 high-performance siblings, among others.
Well, BMW has decided to swim against the bland and uninteresting Audi current, it seems, unlike its rival Mercedes-Benz. And maybe that bodes well for your plans – or it's a complete write-off regarding bucket list items, depending on your POV. Also, when speaking of M-branded models, things are even harder to comprehend, as the M3/M4 have their styling, the new XM flagship super-CUV has carved a different path, and the little M2 again seems like it got snatched from a completely different styling game (Minecraft, according to some people)!
No worries, even if naysayers might argue (hard and long) that the G87 second-generation BMW M2 is unfixable in the real world, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is here to show us otherwise, twice. So, first up, the pixel master behind the X-Tomi Design account on social media abandoned the Peugeot 508 ideas for a CGI moment to work on the base BMW representative of the M family, which starts at no less than $62,200 in America.
His vision revolves around a summer backdrop with the orange-crimson BMW M2 tucked as low as possible on gold Vossen aftermarket wheels and clad in a custom widebody kit that reminds us of JDM-style attempts from Liberty Walk or Rocket Bunny (aka Pandem in North America). It is complete with new bumpers, sills, massive fender flares, and more – plus, the decorations also make the little M2 a bit more aggressive than the norm.
Secondly, Hugo Silva from 'hugosilvadesigns' also suddenly remembered that he had done nothing for the BMW M2 until now and decided to remedy that quickly. His dream of the perfectly customized two-door German sports car revolves around a complete widebody kit and decal treatment, making it the perfectly slammed drift missile across imagination land. So, which one is your favorite – the orange summer-loving M2 or the subtler gray-and-white-and-orange BMW that probably dreams of Formula Drift glory even as we ponder its CGI qualities?