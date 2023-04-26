2024 Toyota Tacoma Teaser Foreplay Continues, So Does the Unofficial TRD Pro Showcase

This is starting to grow old. There, we said it too - along with countless Toyota fans taking to social media or the edge of their seats every other 'Taco Tuesday' to see if the Japanese automaker has finally decided to fully reveal the next generation of the best-selling Tacoma mid-size pickup truck.
A little more than a month ago, almost at the end of March, everyone – especially Toyota Tacoma enthusiasts – was relaxed and unaware that the Rising Sun automaker was about to begin the teaser campaign for the all-new fourth-generation 2024 model year of the best-selling mid-size pickup truck. Since then, though, everyone has been restless, insomnia cases have grown, and people are even growing annoyed by the company's marketing strategy.
This is because the automaker has adopted the colloquial 'Taco Tuesday' celebration and diverted it for their 'nefarious' purposes since the 2024 Tacoma teaser hit everyone on a Thursday, March 23. After that original showcase of a dark truck sitting on a ridge at dusk or dawn, the teaser campaign moved to weekly Tuesday releases. Initially, they even showed a current-gen Tacoma V6 4x4 model with hints pointing to an April 4 date.
Naturally, everyone hoped it would indicate the official world premiere, as it was also just ahead of the 2023 New York Auto Show. Alas, that was not the case, and all we got was another Tacoma rear, this time of the 2024 TRD Pro shrouded in a cloud of trail dust but still focused on the i-Force Max badge that revealed a potential 2023 Tundra hybrid connection to the tune of 437 glorious ponies. Moving on, the next week, all we got were a few additional details – which also read 'Trailhunter,' meaning the new and more adventurous trim destined to battle Honda's TrailSport will also become available for Tacomas soon.
You already know the drill, as the following Tuesdays brought another couple of teasers rather than the real deal. The past week showcased the rear brake discs and chunky wheel plus tire assembly of the TRD Pro, as well as the revelation that it will use adjustable Fox QS3 shocks to make it even better in the face of upcoming Chevy Colorado, Nissan Frontier, GMC Canyon, and Ford Ranger adversity.
Unfortunately, this week wasn't any different – and all we got was more cross-marketing foreplay as another partner for the release of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma will be the talented audio folks over at JBL because the company has announced their JBL Flex portable speaker will be available for the popular mid-size pickup truck. A little underwhelming, right? Well, no worries, as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is coming to the rescue yet again.
So, the Halo oto channel on YouTube provides fresh automotive information corroborated with their virtual designs. Now, another new CGI take on Toyota's truck hopes to shed further unofficial light on the sensitive subject. Well, hopefully, the next 'Taco Tuesday' appearance will give us the neat surprise of Toyota finally unleashing the official first images and details regarding the all-new fourth-generation 2024 Tacoma and not yet another teaser with even smaller details. Or else they'll soon give us pictures of nuts and bolts, I'm afraid!
