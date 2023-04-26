Let's Hope the W214 Mercedes E-Class Estate Will Look Just Like This

As promised, Mercedes-Benz debuted the sixth generation (W124) 2024 E-Class executive sedan mere hours ago with a slew of polarizing design choices, more tech gizmos than ever, plus what could be the final ICE-powered range of powertrains. And, of course, everyone is taking notice – both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
As per tradition, the all-new 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class leaked before we were supposed to see it, mere hours ahead of its official unveiling. And this is probably how many people had enough time to form an opinion on whether the business sedan is sending good or bad S-Class vibes our way. Or, how come pixel masters had enough time to do their magic and fiddle with the proportions.
As such, here is the virtual artist known as Theottle on social media, who took the W124 for a spin and quickly imagined the sedan would abandon its four-door form for a more practical, family and road trip-oriented Estate body version. The Mercedes range of executive models has been around for no less than seven decades, as the lineage can be traced down to the W120 models of 1953. Sure, the E-Class moniker only appeared a lot later, after the W110 of 1961, W114 and W115 of 1968, W123 of 1975, and half of the W124 series that appeared in 1984 had their way on the market.
The signature nameplate was introduced in 1993, some three decades ago, during the refreshment of the iconic W124 model. Since then, all generations have had at least two major players – a four-door sedan, a five-door station wagon, and only the occasional two-door coupe and cabriolet offspring. Thus, it's easy to imagine the same will happen with the latest W214 iteration, especially since Mercedes made no secret of its intentions via spied prototypes of the three-pointed-star company's business station wagon.
Naturally, after we check out the latest behind-the-scenes making-of CGI video (embedded below) and notice the similarities between the W214 E-Class sedan and the Touring body snatched from the W213 model, it's not hard to dream of the moment when Mercedes actually brings to life the 'T-Modell.' And, most likely, all the juicy elements from the new sedan will be kept for the Estate version as well, including stuff like the plug-in hybrid powertrains.
For sure, it will be interesting to see how the E-Class station wagon fares as E 300 e or E 400 e models, mainly since the former is an all-electric champion in sedan format with a WLTP figure of up to 115 km (71 miles) on a single charge. In contrast, the E 400 e 4Matic is the most potent initial E-Class sedan offering with 376 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). Of course, everyone would also love to forget about the upcoming MSRPs!
