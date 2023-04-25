All-New 2024 Mercedes E-Class Leaked, Business Sedan Sends S-Class Vibes

There is a new generation E-Class right around the corner, and so far, it's been a rather well-preserved secret. Only Mercedes failed to keep its design under wraps until the grand unveiling, scheduled for later today.
Multiple images of the car have ended up online just recently, and we came across a set showing the brand's all-new rival to the likes of the Cadillac CT6, Audi A6, and BMW 5 Series on cardesignworld (Instagram).
The pictures look legit to us, revealing several different versions of the business sedan. We're not particularly fans of the head- and taillight graphics, as the ones of its predecessor look better. But who knows, maybe they will eventually grow on us, just like the EQS-inspired grille on the gray copy. The grille with horizontal slats on the blue car seems far more appealing. Overall, the styling is similar to that of the larger S-Class and smaller C-Class, so there is no surprise in this department whatsoever.
With its more modern approach, the cabin was already revealed by the three-pointed star earlier this year. The MBUX Superscreen is reserved for the upper grades, with a large infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard. It sits between the digital dials with their tablet-like styling behind the steering wheel and the third screen mounted in front of the passenger. Mercedes has equipped the new E-Class with a selfie and video camera, and they've given it TikTok, Angry Birds, and Zoom compatibility. There is a web browser included as well, alongside Webex apps. Mind you, most of these features will only work then the car is stationary. The brand's rather flashy ambient lighting will be standard, and the fine leather upholstery will be reserved for the more expensive models.
Mercedes states that all versions of the all-new 2024 Mercedes E-Class will feature some sort of electrification. This includes the usual plug-in hybrid assortment next to what should be a few mild-hybrid versions of the car. The Mercedes-AMG E 53 will also go down this route, though it still needs to be determined what type of gasoline motor the brand went for. Some say it could be the four-pot from the smaller C 63, whereas others believe it's a six-banger. Some 500+ hp are expected from this model.
Sitting at the top of the family will be the E 63. Instead of a V8, it will reportedly use a 3.0-liter unit with forced induction assisted by an electric motor. The total output could be rated at over 700 horsepower, and the torque might stand at 884 lb-ft (1,200 Nm). Certain outlets state this anyway, and the numbers should be treated as rumors until the grand unveiling. Speaking of which, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is due today, April 25, at 5:00 PM CET (11:00 AM EST), and the AMG versions will likely debut later this year.
