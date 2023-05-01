Toyota GR Supra RZ Plasma Orange 100 Edition Costs Over $55k, But You Can't Have It*

It could be counterintuitive to start with it. Still, the footnote is as follows: only Japanese customers can access the new Gazoo Racing-inspired special edition, and even those willing to immediately foot the bill still need to win a lottery!
Toyota has decided to celebrate the remarkable lineage of the Supra nameplate and its motorsport connections in an eye-catching exclusive shade called Plasma Orange with a limited edition that – as the name implies – is only available in 100 examples. Toyota has also revealed a Supra GT4 100 Edition race car, and the Japanese automaker only manufactures three units. But what is all the commotion about?
Well, as per the Rising Sun carmaker, Toyota Gazoo Racing revealed not long ago that the production of the MKV GR Supra GT4 customer-focused motorsport race car had reached the 100-unit milestone. The dedicated track model debuted in March 2020 and has been available for over three years in Europe, North America, Japan, and other parts of Asia. For the current model year, the race car features in numerous motorsport series – including the GT4 European Series, British GT Championship, Super Taikyu Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia, and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, among others.
Its victory record is also equally enticing, with "79 class victories, 20 overall wins, and 207 podium finishes in GT4 championships" worldwide at the end of last year. As such, no wonder they decided to celebrate the new threshold with "the limited-edition, commemorative GR Supra GT4 100 Edition, which features an exclusive exterior color, unique front bodywork, and a badge with a serial number. Only three units will be produced." Even better, regular folks will also enjoy the perks of a motorsport-inspired limited 'GR Supra RZ Plasma Orange 100 Edition,' with order acceptance starting on May 8.
But, as we said before, sadly, there is a big catch. Not only is the new limited series offered exclusively with the steering wheel on the right side, but this JDM-spec model is also getting just 100 units, and each will be awarded to potential customers through a lottery! As such, the order deadline is June 4, with the raffle results to be announced on June 15. Pricing is also in, with the local MSRP starting at 7,600,000 yen – which equates to $55,496 at the current exchange rate. It's not that much, frankly, considering the 2023 GR Supra kicks off at a little over $44k in the US, and the costliest version, with the manual transmission, is $58,845.
Alas, the JDM-spec GR Supra Plasma Orange 100 Edition is only offered with the eight-speed automatic, and it is based on the RZ grade with exclusive perks like a "special (body) color, D19 plasma orange," black Alcantara and leather seats, matte black forged aluminum wheels with black-painted brake calipers, and a Plasma Orange 100 Edition carbon ornament inside the cabin. As for what is under the hood, the 3.0-liter BMW B58 inline-six engine is still on point with 382 horsepower and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), hooked to that eight-speed automatic transmission and RWD.
Well, as per the Rising Sun carmaker, Toyota Gazoo Racing revealed not long ago that the production of the MKV GR Supra GT4 customer-focused motorsport race car had reached the 100-unit milestone. The dedicated track model debuted in March 2020 and has been available for over three years in Europe, North America, Japan, and other parts of Asia. For the current model year, the race car features in numerous motorsport series – including the GT4 European Series, British GT Championship, Super Taikyu Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia, and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, among others.
Its victory record is also equally enticing, with "79 class victories, 20 overall wins, and 207 podium finishes in GT4 championships" worldwide at the end of last year. As such, no wonder they decided to celebrate the new threshold with "the limited-edition, commemorative GR Supra GT4 100 Edition, which features an exclusive exterior color, unique front bodywork, and a badge with a serial number. Only three units will be produced." Even better, regular folks will also enjoy the perks of a motorsport-inspired limited 'GR Supra RZ Plasma Orange 100 Edition,' with order acceptance starting on May 8.
But, as we said before, sadly, there is a big catch. Not only is the new limited series offered exclusively with the steering wheel on the right side, but this JDM-spec model is also getting just 100 units, and each will be awarded to potential customers through a lottery! As such, the order deadline is June 4, with the raffle results to be announced on June 15. Pricing is also in, with the local MSRP starting at 7,600,000 yen – which equates to $55,496 at the current exchange rate. It's not that much, frankly, considering the 2023 GR Supra kicks off at a little over $44k in the US, and the costliest version, with the manual transmission, is $58,845.
Alas, the JDM-spec GR Supra Plasma Orange 100 Edition is only offered with the eight-speed automatic, and it is based on the RZ grade with exclusive perks like a "special (body) color, D19 plasma orange," black Alcantara and leather seats, matte black forged aluminum wheels with black-painted brake calipers, and a Plasma Orange 100 Edition carbon ornament inside the cabin. As for what is under the hood, the 3.0-liter BMW B58 inline-six engine is still on point with 382 horsepower and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), hooked to that eight-speed automatic transmission and RWD.