700-HP Toyota Supra Mk4 Drag Races Stock G80 BMW M3 Competition, Outcome Is Predictable

Internally referred to as A80 yet nicknamed Mk4 because it's the fourth generation of the Supra, the 1997 model in the clip below isn't your usual Supra. While it may feature a familiar-looking I6 engine, said 2JZ has been modified to pump out around 700 horsepower.
Originally a twin-turbo affair, the 2JZ-GTE used to make anything between 280 ps (276 hp) and 330 ps (325 hp) when it was brand-spanking new. It originally came with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. This white-painted Supra has been upgraded to an eight-speed transmission, as in the ZF-supplied 8HP we all know and love from countless rear-drive BMWs.
Listed by carwow's Mat Watson with 708 ps (698 hp) and 709 Nm (523 lb-ft) under its belt, the modified Supra is relatively light in comparison to the M3 alongside it. Referred to as G80 in sedan form, the sixth-gen legend is a rear-wheel-drive Competition with the ZF 8HP.
Tipping the scales at 1,730 kilograms (3,814 pounds) compared to 1,490 kilograms (3,285 pounds) for the A80, the G80 uses a straight-six engine with two spinny lads. The Munich-based automaker calls it S58 because it's an M-specific development of the B58. Coincidentally, the B58 is described as the modern-day 2JZ for being very durable and very tunable to boot.
In this application, the B58 produces a very impressive 510 ps (503 hp) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) on full song. Except it doesn't because BMW has a thing for underreporting the crankshaft figures. There are differences from engine to engine, but do bear in mind that pretty much all S58s dyno'd to date produce more power and torque than advertised by the automaker.
The heaviest-generation M3 doesn't really stand a chance against that Supra, at least not from the information presented above. On the other hand, real life is oftentimes different because numbers on a piece of paper don't account for weather conditions, grip levels, driver skill, and all that jazz. Mat is joined by Jodie Kidd for a series of drag races, and - save for a launch with too much wheel spin - the Supra Mk4 proves better.
The GPS performance meters recorded ETs as good as 11.6 seconds for the 'Yota and 11.7 seconds for the G80 from a standing start. The Bimmer is hopelessly outgunned from a 50-mph (80-kph) roll, whereas the emergency braking test favors the more modern and beefier braking system of the BMW M3 Competition.
Over in the United Kingdom, where carwow is based, the G80 in this very specification is £81,195 at press time. In other words, $101,080 at current exchange rates. The fourth-generation Supra has been out of production since eons ago, but fret not because you can get the Mk5 as long as you're fine with BMW underpinnings and oily bits. The A90 is £58,580 ($72,925) with the six-cylinder lump and ZF-designed automatic, whereas the four-cylinder base engine retails at £50,545 ($62,925).
