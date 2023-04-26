autoevolution
 

A90 Toyota Supra Drag Races G80 BMW M3 and F80 BMW M3, Weight Makes a Huge Difference

The F80 is a fantastic machine for plenty of reasons. Pictured in Austin Yellow Metallic, the previous-gen M3 in the clip below is a Competition-spec model from 2018. How does it compare to the standard version?
For starters, a slight increase in power. BMW also worked its magic with suspension upgrades, a recalibrated electronic rear differential, sportier tuning for the electronic stability control system, and nicer front seats. Rather than the six-speed manual, this particular example of the F80 rocks a dual-clutch transmission with seven forward gears. The Getrag-supplied gearbox was discontinued in favor of the ZF 8HP for the G80.

Pictured right next to its forerunner, the current-generation M3 looks oh-so fabulous in Daytona Beach Blue. It's also quite a bit heavier at 3,924 pounds (1,780 kilograms) compared to 3,575 pounds (1,622 kilograms) due to the CLAR underpinnings of the current gen. The CLuster ARchitecture and M xDrive are the reasons why BMW had to discontinue the dual-clutch transmission of the previous model for a torque-converter automatic.

The G80 in this video, however, is the base version with a good ol' stick shift. As for the white-painted coupe flanked by the Bimmers at the Dunnville Autodrome in Canada, that's a 2021 Toyota GR Supra with a BMW-supplied engine and ZF's eight-speed automatic box.

It's the lightest of the bunch at 3,347 pounds (1,518 kilograms), but also the least powerful and torquey at 382 ponies and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm). Codenamed B58, the 3.0-liter turbocharged six is often described as the modern-day 2JZ for its durability and tunability.

Even BMW used the B58 for the M-specific S58 of the M3, whereas the F80 uses the N55-based S55. The G80 rocks 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) in this flavor, whereas the previous generation flaunts 444 horsepower and similar peak torque. As it is often the case with six-cylinder BMW engines, the aforementioned mills are known to produce more power and torque than advertised by the German automaker.

The question is, can the manual-equipped G80 prevail against its predecessor despite being so heavy? Or better said, can either M3 show the Supra a thing or two in the quarter mile? Sam CarLegion is much obliged to answer both questions with a series of dig and rolling races.

In the standing quarter mile, Toyota's fixed-head coupe proves to be too much off the start line for the F80 and G80. It also manages to snatch the win, crossing the finish line in 12.30 seconds compared to 12.42 for the M3 Competition and 12.55 seconds for the base M3. In terms of 0-60 performance, the A90 and F80 are tied, whereas the G80 is merely two-tenths of a second off.

Quite impressive for a manual, but in the first of two rolling races, the G80 finishes dead last once again. Its driver launches much better in the final showdown, with the Supra finishing second and the Competition third.

About the author: Mircea Panait
After a 1:43 scale model of a Ferrari 250 GTO sparked Mircea's interest for cars when he was a kid, an early internship at Top Gear sealed his career path. He's most interested in muscle cars and American trucks, but he takes a passing interest in quirky kei cars as well.
