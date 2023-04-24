2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i and M35i Recalled to Address a Safety Risk

Back in February 2023, the all-new X1 was recalled over incorrectly manufactured airbags supplied by Joyson Safety Systems. The smallest utility vehicle currently produced by the Bavarian automaker has been called for a second time stateside, on this occasion for a problem attributed solely to BMW. An estimated 1,465 vehicles were assembled with second-row outboard seat belts that may have been pinched by interior trim panels.
The Munich-based automaker became aware of this issue in December 2022, during vehicle assembly. A plant worker observed an interference between a second-row seat belt and the lower trim panel right next to the outboard seat bottom. BMW told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that efforts were undertaken through February 2023 to understand how this issue came to be. The German company also performed technical assessments, which concluded that the seat belts might not function as intended in case of a crash, increasing the risk of injury to the passengers.
BMW isn't aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to pinched seat belts. The dealer network has already been instructed to inspect both outboard seat belts and the adjacent trim panels. The panels in question will be adjusted to remove any potential interference.
Owners can expect to receive BMW-branded envelopes by first-class mail on June 2. The attached report lists two variants of the X1, namely the xDrive28i and xDrive-equipped M35i. Affected vehicles were manufactured for the 2023 model year – the first for the third-gen X1 – from August 2022 to December 2022.
Internally referred to as U11, the largest X1 yet is manufactured in Germany at the Regensburg plant in Bavaria. The M35i currently isn't available to order in the United States market. As for the xDrive28i, the base specification is $39,100 sans the destination charge.
What are you getting for your hard-earned money? For starters, not a 2.8-liter sixer as was the case back in the good ol' days. 28i now stands for 2.0-liter turbo, namely the B48 engine. Despite its displacement, said engine cranks out a respectable 248 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm), up 13 and 37 from the previous gen.
BMW says the X1 xDrive28i hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 6.2 seconds, and top speed is – dare I say it – irrelevant. Roughly 25 pounds (11.4 kilograms) heavier than its predecessor, the U11 comes standard with a dual-clutch box supplied by Getrag.
Standard features include satin aluminum trim for the exterior, power front seats, 18-inch alloys, a driver-centric cockpit dubbed BMW Curved Display, satellite navigation, Active Driving Assistant and Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Parking Assistant, and Back-up Assistant. The xLine and M Sport options cost $500 and $2,300 as per the build & price tool.
