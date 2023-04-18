Driven: 2023 BMW XM Is the Best Ugly Car Ever Made

The BMW XM is, first and foremost, a technological showcase – something built to show what the company’s M division is capable of in 2023. The XM is supposed to check every box, from luxury to tech to the downright unbelievable performance and driving dynamics the M division is known for. That is quite a tall order. Especially with the criticism that has been levied at the company lately.

99 photos Photo: Chase Bierenkoven/autoevolution