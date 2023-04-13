The New BMW XM Label Red Costs an Arm, a Leg, and a Kidney Down Under

The most powerful car ever made by BMW M broke cover yesterday, and it is the top-of-the-line version of the XM. Dubbed the BMW XM Label Red, it features a few enhancements inside and out and beneath the skin, and it is the company's way of taking a swing at the exotic crossover establishment, albeit with a slightly more affordable starting price than the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX707, Ferrari Purosangue, and Bentley Bentayga Speed.
That does not mean it is a bargain because, at roughly $185,000 in the U.S. of A., which is its estimated MSRP, it is not. As a matter of fact, it's not that budget-friendly in Australia either, where BMW has announced that it will kick off at AU$344,200. That’s US$229,860 at the current exchange rates. Limited to 500 units globally and featuring the BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Metallic hue, the XM Label Red Edition will start at AU$349,900 (US$233,665), and only 30 examples are destined for the Pacific country. Production is scheduled to kick off at the Spartanburg factory in the United States this August, and the first units will arrive Down Under before the end of the year, the Munich auto marque states.
As you already know, the new BMW XM Label Red is the company's most powerful vehicle ever made, and it has the electrified V8 to thank for it. With a 4.4-liter displacement, the twin-turbocharged gasoline burner is assisted by an electric motor that is actually identical to the one powering the normal XM. This means that in order to come up with the extra oomph, it was the V8 that was massaged. It kicks out 430 kW (585 ps/576 hp), with another 145 kW (197 ps/194 hp) coming from the electric motor. The German company says that the combined output is 550 kW (748 ps/737 hp) and that the powertrain develops a total of 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque.
On paper, that's enough to allow the XM Label Red to take on some full-blown supercars. However, since it is rather large and quite heavy, for that matter, it is two-tenths of a second slower than the Lamborghini Urus S at 100 kph (62 mph). The sprint is a 3.8-second affair, the official spec sheet of the car reveals. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is one-tenth faster than the high-riding Bimmer. Thus, no matter how badly you may want to teach that exotic crossover passing by every now and then a lesson about fast take-offs and straight-line sprints, you won't be able to do that in the XM Label Red, which tops out at 175 mph (280 kph) with the optional M Driver's Package, or 155 mph (250 kph) without it.
