The 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Shines in a Real-World Highway Efficiency Test

The 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i is the only version of the quirky crossover Americans get for now. It sports a reasonable amount of power from a decently-sized powerplant, looks funky but not clunky, and borrows a couple of design cues from its more significant, more expensive brothers. But will it lead to you paying more for gas? Here's the answer you were looking for.

149 photos Photo: Florin Profir / Daily Motor / autoevolution edit