The 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Shines in a Real-World Highway Efficiency Test

The 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i is the only version of the quirky crossover Americans get for now. It sports a reasonable amount of power from a decently-sized powerplant, looks funky but not clunky, and borrows a couple of design cues from its more significant, more expensive brothers. But will it lead to you paying more for gas? Here's the answer you were looking for.
BMW's X1 is arguably one of the better recently launched vehicles. It has a boxier shape, modern looks, flush door handles, and a contemporary interior design approach. Thanks to being built on a front-wheel-drive platform (UKL2), it also offers more interior room despite being sold in the U.S. solely as an all-wheel-drive model.
Buying the X1 xDrive28i gets you a two-liter, four-cylinder gas-powered engine paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox that manages the powerplant's 241 hp (244 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. With a gross weight of 4,850 lb (2,200 kg), the crossover can sprint from naught to 60 mph (97 kph) in 6.2 seconds.
The X1 xDrive28i measures 177.2 in length, 82.8 in width with the mirrors unfolded, 64.6 in height, and offers a cargo capacity of 25.7 cu-ft when the rear seats are in the upward position. With 42.1 in of headroom and 40.4 in of legroom for the driver and the front passenger, this BMW starts to seriously look like a good all-rounder for a young family or someone who wants a better commuting experience.
At the time of writing, the MSRP is $39,100. This sum gets you a vehicle that looks like it was meant to be part of a company's fleet since it's white and boasts those black plastic arch and body claddings. Still, it comes with iDrive 8 (although a tad bit smaller than what you'd find on an X5), power front seats, the base parking assistant suite, and several smart safety features. Add some cooler-looking wheels, eliminate the plastic on the sides, and you will notice quickly that the manufacturer's suggested price will slowly creep toward the $44,000 threshold.
The BMW X1 xDrive28i put through a real-world highway fuel economy test sports nearly all the bells and whistles, costing almost $48,000. It's made in Germany by a renowned premium luxury manufacturer, so this price tag seems somewhat reasonable.
But what happens when this data is contested by someone posing as the average, everyday driver? Well, something unexpected! The X1 xDrive28i beats the EPA estimates! But it gets even better because the Administration does the highway test at an average speed of 48 mph (77 kph). This person took the crossover on the highway and gave it a moderate amount of beans! There was no hypermiling involved, but no crazy speeding either.
The journey started in Efficient Mode (the old Eco Pro) with a full tank of gas and the A/C on. After a little over 102 mi (164 km) done at an average speed of 70 mph (113 kph), the fuel efficiency test was a success – the X1 xDrive28i returned 43 mpg (5.4 l/100 km). That's nine mpg more than the EPA's rating.
BMW has been doing outstanding work lately with its gas-powered engines, and this humble four-cylinder is no exception. It can help you go farther for fewer dollars, and that's a win in everyone's book – including the environment.
The BMW X1 xDrive28i can be a solid choice for car buyers unwilling to pull the trigger on an EV just yet or for those who may want the BMW experience without all the hassle that comes when more expensive models are in sight.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says the two-liter is good for a combined fuel economy of 28 mpg (8.4 l/100 km). Fill it up to the brim, and you would theoretically have a total range of 400 mi (644 km) since it takes 25 mpg (9.4 l/100 km) in the city and 34 mpg (6.9 l/100 km) on the highway.
