BMW Celebrates Earth Day by Planting 25 Trees for Every Electric Vehicle Test Drive

Founded by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning with the sole purpose of making EVs cool, Tesla has a tremendous advantage compared to legacy automakers in terms of image. On the other hand, said automakers are slowly but steadily hacking away at the American company's market share with increasingly more EVs.
Many of those automakers – if not all – have this habit of waxing lyrical about the benefits of going electric while disregarding their internal combustion-engined pasts. Worse still, legacy automakers also greenwash their zero-emission offensive like there's no tomorrow. There are, however, a handful of commendable exceptions.
For example, BMW of North America partnered with Scenic America to celebrate Earth Day by planting 25 trees for every test drive of its electric vehicles taken between April 18 and May 1. Said trees will be planted in areas devasted by wildfires, which is all the more commendable given that climate change leads to longer fire seasons in the US compared to mere decades ago.
Those 25 trees per test drive will also provide a home for the wildlife in affected areas, moderate temperatures, and suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to produce oxygen through photosynthesis. Love or hate BMW's current design language, but leaving a positive and lasting impact on the environment deserves our praise.
Opening a new tab and searching for BMW's lineup in the United States of America reveals a slight issue for the Bavarian automaker. More specifically, the Munich-based manufacturer offers three all-electric vehicles for the 2023 model year. Later this year, most likely as a 2024 model, the i5 will be launched together with the eighth generation of the fossil fuel-powered 5 Series.
BMW intends to triple all-electric vehicle sales in 2023, and going forward, BMW expects to sell a million EVs in the United States of America by 2030. The Neue Klasse platform will hopefully enable the German automaker to reach this goal, with Neue Klasse-based EVs already confirmed for production at the Debrecen plant in Hungary and San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico.
Regarding the current BMW electric vehicle lineup, the i4 opens the list with a sticker price of $52,000 sans destination charge for the eDrive35. The range further comprises the eDrive40 and all-wheel-drive M50, which – believe it or not – is BMW M's best-selling vehicle.
Even more controversial in the way it looks than the i4, the iX can be yours from $87,100 for the xDrive50. Its M-branded sibling – the M60 – retails at $111,500.
As for the final entry, the i7 is a 7 Series with all-electric propulsion. The only variant currently available stateside is the xDrive60, which packs two electric motors, 101.7 kilowatt hours of usable battery capacity, and 536 horsepower on full song. Rated at up to 318 miles (512 kilometers) of EPA-estimated driving range, the full-size luxobarge is $119,300 at the very least.
