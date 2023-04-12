BMW Issues Recall Over Improperly Welded Front Seats, Is Your Vehicle Affected?

BMW of North America has identified an issue with 51 vehicles delivered in the United States market, a problem that stems from the Mexico-based Adient Ramos Arizpe Metals Plant. As it happens, front seat frames manufactured by this company feature bad welds that may fail in a crash.
The Bavarian automaker's North American division learned about said issue in late 2022 through a complaint in which the customer noted play in the driver seat. BMW collected the suspect driver seat to analyze it with Lear, the tier-1 supplier whose front seat frames are produced by the tier-2 supplier mentioned earlier.
Lear investigated seat frame production and process records at Adient Ramos in March 2023, identifying a concern regarding the laser welding of the seat rail. The tier-1 supplier then confirmed that certain deviations occurred during production at Adient Ramos. In light of these findings, BMW decided to replace these seats.
Both the seat frame and backrest of the front seats will be replaced by authorized dealers. Owner notifications will be mailed by May 19, as per the attached report. Suspect seat frames bear part numbers 7414601, 7414603, 7414607, and 7414609, according to BMW.
The aforementioned 51 vehicles include the 2019 to 2021 model year 330i, as well as the 330i xDrive and M340i xDrive produced between June 2019 and April 2021. The list continues with 34 examples of the internal combustion-engined X3 crossover, ranging between the rear-wheel-drive sDrive30i and X3 M hi-po variant.
Two units of the plug-in hybrid X3 xDrive30e are called back as well, plus five units of the X4 xDrive300 and X4 M. Owners are recommended to contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 for more details. Affected vehicles can be properly identified by running the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA's site.
Codenamed G20, the seventh-generation 3 Series four-door sedan is manufactured at the San Luis Potosi assembly plant in Mexico together with the 2 Series Coupe and M2. The 330i is the most affordable G20 currently available stateside. Pricing kicks off at $43,800 sans destination charge, whereas xDrive all-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the total. The M340i xDrive slots between the 330i xDrive and M3, at $56,400.
Based on the CLAR platform of the 3er, the X3 and X4 come from the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. Codenamed G01 and G02, these compact luxury crossovers are available from $46,200 and $54,200.
Similar to the 3 Series, the 30i suffix means 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. Leveling up to the 40i gets you a turbocharged inline-six lump on which the M-specific S58 is based. The 3 Series, 4 Series, X3, and X4 lineups are topped by M variants that rely exclusively on the closed-deck S58, which made its debut a few years ago in the X3 M and X4 M go-faster crossovers.
Lear investigated seat frame production and process records at Adient Ramos in March 2023, identifying a concern regarding the laser welding of the seat rail. The tier-1 supplier then confirmed that certain deviations occurred during production at Adient Ramos. In light of these findings, BMW decided to replace these seats.
Both the seat frame and backrest of the front seats will be replaced by authorized dealers. Owner notifications will be mailed by May 19, as per the attached report. Suspect seat frames bear part numbers 7414601, 7414603, 7414607, and 7414609, according to BMW.
The aforementioned 51 vehicles include the 2019 to 2021 model year 330i, as well as the 330i xDrive and M340i xDrive produced between June 2019 and April 2021. The list continues with 34 examples of the internal combustion-engined X3 crossover, ranging between the rear-wheel-drive sDrive30i and X3 M hi-po variant.
Two units of the plug-in hybrid X3 xDrive30e are called back as well, plus five units of the X4 xDrive300 and X4 M. Owners are recommended to contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 for more details. Affected vehicles can be properly identified by running the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA's site.
Codenamed G20, the seventh-generation 3 Series four-door sedan is manufactured at the San Luis Potosi assembly plant in Mexico together with the 2 Series Coupe and M2. The 330i is the most affordable G20 currently available stateside. Pricing kicks off at $43,800 sans destination charge, whereas xDrive all-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the total. The M340i xDrive slots between the 330i xDrive and M3, at $56,400.
Based on the CLAR platform of the 3er, the X3 and X4 come from the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. Codenamed G01 and G02, these compact luxury crossovers are available from $46,200 and $54,200.
Similar to the 3 Series, the 30i suffix means 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. Leveling up to the 40i gets you a turbocharged inline-six lump on which the M-specific S58 is based. The 3 Series, 4 Series, X3, and X4 lineups are topped by M variants that rely exclusively on the closed-deck S58, which made its debut a few years ago in the X3 M and X4 M go-faster crossovers.