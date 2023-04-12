Land Rover Recalls Two 2022 Range Rover Vehicles Due to BMW's Fault

Land Rover and BMW go a long way back, with the German automaker owning the British outfit between 1994 and 2000. Currently owned by Indian automaker Tata Motors, the sport utility vehicle manufacturer gets V8 engines from BMW for the fifth-gen Range Rover.
Codenamed L460, the latest and greatest Range Rover of the bunch uses either inline-six mills developed by Jaguar Land Rover or the N63 twin-turbo V8 that serves as the basis for the high-performance S63. The V8-powered Range Rover is referred to as P530 by the British manufacturer, with P standing for petrol and 530 designating the engine's output in metric horsepower.
On February 16 and February 21, the peeps at Jaguar Land Rover were informed that engines were suspected of a missing or incorrectly installed turbo oil drain pipe gasket. Said powerplants were repaired while in Jaguar Land Rover's control. Come March 3, the German automaker told its customer that two more Range Rover engines have to be inspected for extra peace of mind.
Those two were outside JLR's control at that point, prompting the British automaker to recall them. One of those vehicles was sold in the US market, as per the report attached below, which lists November 9, 2022 as the production date of the suspect vehicle. As with all fifth-gen Range Rovers, the luxury-oriented SUV was assembled in the West Midlands at the Solihull plant.
A missing or miss-fitted gasket may lead to an oil leak, which – in contact with the exhaust manifold – can result in a fire. Land Rover isn't aware of any fires, injuries, or warranty claims related to this concern. The vehicle sold in the United States will receive a replacement turbo oil drain pipe gasket at no cost to the owner. Said owner will be notified about the recall no later than May 26.
Jaguar Land Rover's order book is estimated at 200,000 units. Most orders are for the Range Rover, the slightly smaller Range Rover Sport, and Defender. Both Range Rover models are based on the MLA-Flex platform, whereas the Defender uses the D7x platform.
As expected, the full-size Range Rover is the most expensive Land Rover out there in terms of starting price. The SE P400 AWD Automatic MHEV with the standard wheelbase kicks off at $106,500 sans destination charge, whereas the V8-engined SE P530 AWD Automatic can be made yours from $129,000.
The build & price tool for the US market lists 523 horsepower and 4.4 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), which is quick for such a heavy vehicle. Rated at 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque, the BMW-engined Range Rover comes standard with Ebony perforated Windsor leather seats, soft grain leather on the steering wheel, walnut veneer, a 13.1-inch touchscreen, and 22-inch alloy wheels.
On February 16 and February 21, the peeps at Jaguar Land Rover were informed that engines were suspected of a missing or incorrectly installed turbo oil drain pipe gasket. Said powerplants were repaired while in Jaguar Land Rover's control. Come March 3, the German automaker told its customer that two more Range Rover engines have to be inspected for extra peace of mind.
Those two were outside JLR's control at that point, prompting the British automaker to recall them. One of those vehicles was sold in the US market, as per the report attached below, which lists November 9, 2022 as the production date of the suspect vehicle. As with all fifth-gen Range Rovers, the luxury-oriented SUV was assembled in the West Midlands at the Solihull plant.
A missing or miss-fitted gasket may lead to an oil leak, which – in contact with the exhaust manifold – can result in a fire. Land Rover isn't aware of any fires, injuries, or warranty claims related to this concern. The vehicle sold in the United States will receive a replacement turbo oil drain pipe gasket at no cost to the owner. Said owner will be notified about the recall no later than May 26.
Jaguar Land Rover's order book is estimated at 200,000 units. Most orders are for the Range Rover, the slightly smaller Range Rover Sport, and Defender. Both Range Rover models are based on the MLA-Flex platform, whereas the Defender uses the D7x platform.
As expected, the full-size Range Rover is the most expensive Land Rover out there in terms of starting price. The SE P400 AWD Automatic MHEV with the standard wheelbase kicks off at $106,500 sans destination charge, whereas the V8-engined SE P530 AWD Automatic can be made yours from $129,000.
The build & price tool for the US market lists 523 horsepower and 4.4 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), which is quick for such a heavy vehicle. Rated at 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque, the BMW-engined Range Rover comes standard with Ebony perforated Windsor leather seats, soft grain leather on the steering wheel, walnut veneer, a 13.1-inch touchscreen, and 22-inch alloy wheels.