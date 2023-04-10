Tuned Range Rover Is Something Old, Something New, and Something Blue

Since the new Range Rover has been deemed by certain Land Rover enthusiasts as being a bit too modern-looking for its own good, there are some who don’t see the transition to it as an upgrade. And it is them who are being targeted by Roadshow International with an almost complete makeover for the British luxury high-rider.
Based on the previous generation Range Rover, hence the ‘something old’ part of the title, it features revised looks inside and out, and this is the ‘something new’ reference. As for the ‘something blue’ one, it’s easy to see what we’re talking about when looking at the images shared in the gallery above.
At first glance, one might be tempted to say that it must have a body kit. But it doesn’t, because the front and rear bumpers, side skirts, mirror casings, hood, diffuser, roof spoiler, and tailpipe trim are the OEM ones. What it does feature, however, is a satin black look all around, contrasted by the blue accents on the door handles, and wheels. The usual logos at both ends are presented in the slightly livelier hue, and for a sportier presence, the SUV has extra-tinted windows and a smoked look for the rear lights.
While the dominating shade on the outside is black, joined by a few blue accents, it’s the other way around when it comes to the cabin. Blue leather was wrapped around most touchable surfaces, and it has a diamond pattern on the seats, center console, and part of the door cards. Leather carpets and floor mats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a leather headliner are mentioned by the tuner too, which also reminds those interested in this project that the logos on the headrests are custom. Even the seatbelts have a blue look to them, and while we’re not necessarily fans of this color combo, we’ve got to admit that it makes the previous-gen Range Rover look more special.
You won’t find any surprises under the hood, as the tuner states that it retains the stock firepower. This means that the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 hasn’t been touched at all. Working in concert with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission with eight gears and four-wheel drive, the engine is very punchy even without any outside intervention. The output is rated at 525 ps (518 hp/386 kW), and it has 625 Nm (461 lb-ft) of torque available at a hard push of the right pedal. Without any mods, the British model needs a little over five seconds to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) from rest. Top speed is capped at 225 kph (140 mph), which may not sound like much, but it is definitely more than enough for most drivers – unless they live close to a no-speed-limit section of the German Autobahn.
