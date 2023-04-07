2024 Range Rover Sport SVR Unofficially Revealed Inside and Out in Colorful CGIs

There are models like the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan – plus the upcoming 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue and 738-hp BMW XM Label Red, standing proud right at the top of the ultra-luxury super-SUV game. But one doesn't need to go all the way up into the stratosphere, all the time.
But there are many luxury CUVs and SUVs out there, satisfied with a borderline existence in their immediate vicinity. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Because, as you may already know, there are numerous eloquent examples. You can start the list with the massively quirky BMW X7 and go all the way to the rugged Mercedes-AMG G 63. Or start from the ‘gangsta’ Caddy Escalade and go straight to the smooth-as-oil British Land Rover Range Rover.
And there is no need to worry about getting pity-driven approvals from the ritzy crowds, as the latest (and yes, arguably greatest) L460 fifth-generation stalls tall in any gathering due to humongous quotations, which can easily top $226k MSRPs without even ticking any options boxes, in dealerships across the United States. Meanwhile, if you should want to take home something nimbler but still part of the Range Rover family, the RR Sport is available as what the company calls a “visceral, dramatic, uncompromising” alternative. It starts from ‘just’ 83k, but it can also hit the $100k threshold without too much fuss.
If you do not want the P360 or P400 MHEVs and maybe the P440e plug-in hybrid isn’t satisfactory either, perhaps it would be wise to just wait a little longer for Land Rover to reveal the L461 third iteration’s SVR variant. As per the recently spied prototypes, we know that the British off-road specialist is diligently catering to the testing program, which according to the rumor mill could be ready for the initial official presentation sometime during the summer or fall, later this year.
But some folks are a bit more impatient. They certainly need help from a different kind of specialist. The ones who reside across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, of course, do not think about nonsense stuff. Luckily, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue called AutoYa Interior. And that is where all the Rand Rover Sport SVR (CGI) action occurs. And it happens after initially only the exterior was presented in ritzy yet unofficial hues and with lots of digital carbon fiber.
Plus, a strong BMW heart that could take the all-new RRS SVR as close as possible to the recently introduced 2024 X5 M Competition and 2024 X6 M Competition, which have the new S68 mild hybrid 4.4-liter V8 tied to a stable of 617 feisty ponies. Now, of course, we also get to check out the potential looks of the cockpit, complete with its matching carbon fiber trim, additional SVR badges, and an entire roster of hypothetical color choices. So, do we like it or not?
