2023 Range Rover Sport "Deer Valley Edition" Intertwines Luxury With Twin-Turbo V8 Muscle

Revealed with great pomp and circumstance in May 2022 for the 2023 model year, the all-new Range Rover Sport is available in the United States at $83,000 sans destination charge for the base specification. The red-painted utility vehicle we’re covering today is a special edition that costs $165,000 plus $1,475 for delivery.
There are two reasons for this huge sum of money, starting with a production run of 20 units for the U.S. market. The other reason is the Autobiography P530 V8 trim level on which it’s based, the highest specification currently available for the 2023 Range Rover Sport.
An ultra-exclusive special edition that marks a multi-year partnership with Deer Valley Resort in Utah, the “Deer Valley Edition” is equipped with specific branded features. The door sills are etched Deer Valley Edition and 1 of 20. The signatures of Range Rover ambassadors and World Cup Ski champs Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety are incorporated into the cupholder cover.
Finished in Deep Gloss Vermillion Red for the exterior and equipped with the Black Package, the V8-powered utility vehicle rolls on SV Bespoke 23-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels with carbon accents. As expected of such an expensive automobile, the interior is a thing to behold as well. The highlights come in the form of Satin Forged Carbon interior panels and Cloud/Ebony semi-aniline seats from the SV Bespoke personalization team.
Range Rover House Park City visitors will be offered the exclusive opportunity of ordering this vehicle. Land Rover will donate $5,000 from the sticker price of each vehicle to the Youth Sports Alliance. The Utah-based nonprofit organization helps increase the number of children participating in sports in the Park City area, inspiring kids to learn the true meaning of SPORT. More specifically, SPORT stands for sportsmanship, perseverance, optimism, respect, and teamwork.
A four-wheeled luxobarge that doesn’t feel out of place in an alpine sky resort, the Deer Valley Edition is also equipped with Range Sport Accessory Roof Rails and an Alpine Ski Roof Box boasting unique details. Customers will also receive two custom sets of Hinterland skis and – of course – personalized fitting sessions as well.
The P530 V8 in Autobiography P530 V8 refers to petrol, 530 metric horsepower, and eight cylinders arranged in a 90-degree V. Rather than Jaguar Land Rover’s long-running supercharger V8, the Range Rover Sport and full-size Range Rover now come with a smaller-displacement twin-turbocharged V8 from BMW.
N63 is the codename of the 4.4-liter engine. In this application, it produces a stout 523 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute and 553 pound-feet (make that 750 Nm) of torque at 1,800 revolutions per minute. The only transmission on offer is an eight-speed automatic from ZF, the long-running 8HP that many consider as the best torque-converter automatic in the business.
