Slick Black-on-Black Land Rover Defender 130 Waiting on RDBs, Coolest 130 So Far?

When you think of a Land Rover, the first image that springs into your mind is the rumble and tumble of the great outdoors. It’s the British answer to America’s favorited rugged sport utility car – the Jeep. But the new 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 adds a little spice to cushion the overzealous adventurer in the form of engineered comfort and a larger overhang out back.
Regardless, the world is forging ahead, and not too many young people are nostalgic about the perils of half a decade ago. Things are getting nicer and more sophisticated, and the new 130 Series is one of them.
If automotive aftermarket outlet RDB LA is working on it, it’s already made its way mainstream and into the streets of Hollywood.
But don’t let the new cultured, chic-interior Land Rover Defender 130 fool you with its sophistication and creature comfort tune-ups. If anything, it’s more capable than ever. Compared to the two-door and the four-door, it has been extended with a rear overhang, fitting a third row, upping the total passenger count to eight. Enthusiastic buyers can opt for the supercharged V8 variant that offers 518 hp (525 ps) and 461 lb-ft (625 Nm) of torque.
This time, the Los Angeles, Sunset Boulevard-based crew is working on a 2023 Land Rover Defender 130. Forgive me for being cringey, but they say, “Once you go black, you never go back.” And indeed, a new series of black customized rides are topping the list of the coolest rides we’ve documented so far.
If you are a Defender lover, you know they are perhaps some of the most customizable full-sized utility vehicles on the planet. There are tons of aftermarket modifications you can do on these bad boys – and RDB LA went swanky-ballistic, completely changing the appearance of this unit.
Besides its apparent black-on-black exterior, this Defender 130 is extra chunky thanks to a set of factory-wide flares. The Sunset Boulevard crew also added a roof spoiler with LED lights for extra off-road visibility.
Lighting is everything in the current generation of sophisticated cars. They don’t only enhance the mood but give an extra dose of character to a vehicle. RDB LA added a front grille with horizontal daylight running LED lights.
The team also installed the rear roof spoiler, ladder, gas tank system, cargo on the side of the car, and a full suspension module compatible with the factory suspension.
The Defender 130 is still a work in progress, and according to Vik of RDB LA, they will add a set of RDB “Zero” wheels paired with all-terrain tires.
“I’m pretty jealous with the Defender having all these mods. The Range Rover doesn’t. But I guess this thing is very, very hot.” Vik of RDB LA revealed, “When we put the RDB Zeros, and we slam this thing, I think it’s gonna look really, really crazy. He added.
If automotive aftermarket outlet RDB LA is working on it, it’s already made its way mainstream and into the streets of Hollywood.
But don’t let the new cultured, chic-interior Land Rover Defender 130 fool you with its sophistication and creature comfort tune-ups. If anything, it’s more capable than ever. Compared to the two-door and the four-door, it has been extended with a rear overhang, fitting a third row, upping the total passenger count to eight. Enthusiastic buyers can opt for the supercharged V8 variant that offers 518 hp (525 ps) and 461 lb-ft (625 Nm) of torque.
This time, the Los Angeles, Sunset Boulevard-based crew is working on a 2023 Land Rover Defender 130. Forgive me for being cringey, but they say, “Once you go black, you never go back.” And indeed, a new series of black customized rides are topping the list of the coolest rides we’ve documented so far.
If you are a Defender lover, you know they are perhaps some of the most customizable full-sized utility vehicles on the planet. There are tons of aftermarket modifications you can do on these bad boys – and RDB LA went swanky-ballistic, completely changing the appearance of this unit.
Besides its apparent black-on-black exterior, this Defender 130 is extra chunky thanks to a set of factory-wide flares. The Sunset Boulevard crew also added a roof spoiler with LED lights for extra off-road visibility.
Lighting is everything in the current generation of sophisticated cars. They don’t only enhance the mood but give an extra dose of character to a vehicle. RDB LA added a front grille with horizontal daylight running LED lights.
The team also installed the rear roof spoiler, ladder, gas tank system, cargo on the side of the car, and a full suspension module compatible with the factory suspension.
The Defender 130 is still a work in progress, and according to Vik of RDB LA, they will add a set of RDB “Zero” wheels paired with all-terrain tires.
“I’m pretty jealous with the Defender having all these mods. The Range Rover doesn’t. But I guess this thing is very, very hot.” Vik of RDB LA revealed, “When we put the RDB Zeros, and we slam this thing, I think it’s gonna look really, really crazy. He added.