Driven: BMW X7 M60i xDrive – The Sound of Silence
The emergence of young blood shaking up the hierarchies is a healthy thing. Up until a few years ago, there was the Land Rover, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G-Class... and that was about it. The relaxation of the G-Class, which flew under the radar for over 30 years in pretty much the same technical configuration, is a reflection of the fact that this 'status quo' lasted many years, perhaps too many. As for the Range Rover, the complacency and relaxation afforded by its position led the manufacturer to acknowledge serious reliability issues that needed to be addressed.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is an obvious rival to the Range Rover. The VAG Group has its envoy as well – the Bentayga. The BMW Group has the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which, somewhat arrogantly, is in a league of its own, and BMW prides itself on the X7. That's something that may or may not whet the appetite for the controversial XM.
The X7 is one of the freshest additions to the BMW range. And, in order to be noticed, it surely needs to boast more fancy clothing than a plain white T-shirt and jeans to a party where everyone else indulges in makeup. I found it halfway through its career, at a time when the X7 prides itself on a fairly significant upgrade.
Visually, the X7 has abandoned the classic, conservative approach it showcased in the beginning. If the audience used to be, at times, ironic regarding the size of the kidney grille initially displayed by the X7, in the meantime, this detail is no longer too relevant. In other words, I could say that BMW played it extremely smart by shifting the attention from a defining detail for the brand's image – the front grille – to other landmarks. It did so by adopting a front fascia with split headlamps, obviously a similar look to that of the 7 Series, which has led to the emergence of the 7 Family.
The horizontal LED light clusters placed at the top front are home to the daytime running lights – DRLs, parking lights, and blinkers. The LED units placed below them host the low and high beam. The new LED headlights with adaptive matrix function, anti-glare high beam, and adaptive light distribution now also provide a new functionality – front fog lights, with automatic light for bad weather.
The rear of the car boasts new, thinner taillights, incorporating 3D details into the internal structure, and a chrome strip that connects them. This detail partially cancels out the narrow, vertical buildout vibe it gives off when observed from behind.
Back to the M60i – yes, we must also welcome the newly developed M Sport package into the picture. The Marina Bay Blue M metallic paintwork is exclusive to the BMW M model, while 23-inch wheels can also be added as an option.
The X7 can reveal a lavish interior, as does this M60i with a 2+2+2 configuration. The rear benchseat is replaced with two individual seats with adjustments closely resembling the ones at the front ones. You can also opt for the classic benchseat setup. But before diving into our recommendations, let's see what this update brings.
The center area of the dashboard is slightly asymmetrical, with its middle section slightly tilted toward the driver. It seems thinner and has gained a touch of refinement, as it is now dominated by the central air vents that have become narrower. The climate control panel is also gone, leaving only a small panel for quick access to the audio system controls. The removal of the classic gear lever also makes the front of the car seem more spacious. It might look a tad confusing to select the gears via a discrete, crystal switch, like a dilution of testosterone. But give it a couple of days and you won’t feel the same anymore.
The amply cut rear doors and the way the individual seats on the second row fold grant easy ingress to the rear seats. The downside is that this is done electrically, and you have to wait a bit for the process to complete, and if it's raining, you won't be too happy. The interior is extremely bright, even for the "trunk" seats. They feature their own climate control zone, with their temperature control panel. BMW was so generous that it even included a glass section in the roof for the area to enlighten the area even more.
In terms of ergonomics, I would like to give a thumbs up to the electric controls in the trunk for folding or raising the jump seats. The ability to decrease the ground clearance to allow easier loading of bulky items in the trunk, as well as the electric operation of the tow hook are also worth mentioning. In the version with all "active" seats, we are talking about a trunk space of 326 liters (11.5 cubic feet), which is sufficient for daily needs. In the 4 or 5-seater version, the luggage compartment reaches 747.5 liters (26.4 cubic feet).
The BMW X7 left us with a good impression from the beginning, becoming quite a benchmark of the segment for its dynamic behavior. Therefore, the Bavarians didn't have to make a great effort when it comes to engine-chassis to preserve the good impression. And yet...
All engines are 48V mild-hybrid. The new eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox makes its debut here. As part of a 48V mild-hybrid system, the compact case of the transmission features an electric motor that helps the combustion engine provide smooth, dynamic, and at the same time, efficient operation. The mild-hybrid system produces a torque of 200 Nm (147.5 lb-ft) and a power increase of up to 9 kW/12 HP, depending on the driving situation.
Further add a classic 4.4-liter supercharged V8 that has been heavily revised. The mild-hybrid system is credited with the performance of the combustion engine, namely 530 horsepower (537 ps) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. In standard form, the adaptive pneumatic suspension is combined with electronically controlled dampers. The standard specifications for the new BMW X7 M60i xDrive also include active integral steering (with rear-wheel steering) and the Executive Drive system with active roll stabilization.
Since its debut, the BMW X7 has been a surprisingly enjoyable model to drive; however, some small details needed to be polished. Its large weight didn't provide that confident feeling associated with a sports car when it came to spirited driving. We should also add that the aforementioned details that deserved being refined didn't really have much to do with the SAV concept.
Tesla Model Y offers.
There's nothing to complain about in terms of acceleration and the way the car converts its resources into traction. Even in Eco Pro or Comfort mode, the accelerations are impressive, well beyond what is required for normal traffic. Select the Sport or Sport+ mode, and gear changes, even in Auto mode, will be violent, with kicks in the back.
I was pleasantly surprised by the fact that the weight of 2,675 kg (5,897 lb) – for the empty car, so somewhere around 2,903 kg (6,400 lb) including fluids and driver – doesn't affect braking. The X7 M60i prides itself on an intuitively dosed brake pedal and impressive deceleration. Mind you, you should keep the speed in check, as this machine definitely knows how to add kph (mph) at an impressive pace, and the laws of physics aren't to be messed with.
There's no need to worry should you encounter a curved section. If you push it, the car feels like an elastic band that gathers around your wrist, providing total freedom of movement without bothering you. Dynamically, the M60i stays in a benchmark zone. This is because it checks both the dynamic and comfort boxes. It is a mild-hybrid that, under sporty use – that is, without worrying about fuel efficiency – will offer you an average consumption of 14.7 mpg (16 l/100 km).
Out of all the models I have tested, only a handful managed to get me addicted so quickly and so deeply. I am still in the withdrawal zone because my available funds keep my imagination away from the €124,600 ($135,000) price of the car I got to drive. Yes, the price places the car in an exclusive category.
The interior quality lives up to the amount of money BMW asks for this model. So, no complaints regarding the quality of the materials and the assembly either.
An undeniable plus in everyday life is the evolution of the chassis. The suspension definitely provides a comfort boost. In a strange way, I find myself talking about the X7's interior as a classic one. And I came to this conclusion simply because it is a familiar place that you don't have to get acquainted with. It makes great use of technology, without turning into a showcase for the manufacturer to ostentatiously flash everything they have equipped the car with. It is not a dominating interior that wants to be in the spotlight – hence the parallel with moderation.
And while we're at this, the audio system is a Bowers&Wilkins that, as an option, costs €3,138 ($3,400). The system also includes a "Noise Cancelling" function, and it works absolutely fabulous. From the moment I got behind the wheel and started driving, I strangely felt as if I was aboard a space capsule. When you close the door, the noise disappears, and it all becomes quiet inside; so quiet that you can hear your own thoughts. The Noise Cancelling system successfully manages to cancel out all external noise. Only emergency vehicle alarms are allowed to be heard – the police, firefighters, or ambulances.
And yes, there is still a faint echo of the V8 engine in there, just enough to give you feedback on the operating mode. A kickdown, and everyone around you will tremble at the roar of the V8 engine; all while you will be calmly enjoying some classic music, wondering about the tense facial expressions of those outside the car.
The rest is silence. In a world where we are constantly irritated by background noise, especially in urban areas, finding such pure silence was a revelation. Want an X7 that you will become addicted to? It doesn't matter what engine you choose, it can even be a 40i, just be careful how you configure the interior and make sure to check the Bowers&Wilkins audio system option. It's an investment that will instantly pay off because you'll no longer need therapy. It's one of the few models I've tested where I specifically tried to find more reasons to remain behind the wheel most of the time, and I even returned the car a bit later than I was supposed to.
For daily driving, the X7 is incredibly beneficial. This ranges from the simple fact that almost everything you'd like to explore or set in the infotainment system menu is just a voice command away to the ability to monitor your car via apps or to store the access key on your iPhone.
The model I tested, an M60i xDrive, has an MSRP list price of €95,100 ($103,000), and for this type of car, adding 50% in options is a normal thing to do. In this case, I didn't feel the need for anything extra, and the list of options amounted to €27,700 ($30,000). Let's call it a different kind of bonus provided by BMW by offering extensive standard equipment and simplifying the options range.
In the end, the only criticism is that, in normal use conditions, if you squeeze the accelerator pedal, the car turns into Mr. Hyde. Yes, I accept this reaction in Sport mode, but I would have also appreciated a mode closer to a power delivery of a GT. Don't miss out on the audio system – €3,140 ($3,400) that radically upgrades the car and the entire driving experience.
Design Evaluation
The X7 is one of the freshest additions to the BMW range. And, in order to be noticed, it surely needs to boast more fancy clothing than a plain white T-shirt and jeans to a party where everyone else indulges in makeup. I found it halfway through its career, at a time when the X7 prides itself on a fairly significant upgrade.
Visually, the X7 has abandoned the classic, conservative approach it showcased in the beginning. If the audience used to be, at times, ironic regarding the size of the kidney grille initially displayed by the X7, in the meantime, this detail is no longer too relevant. In other words, I could say that BMW played it extremely smart by shifting the attention from a defining detail for the brand's image – the front grille – to other landmarks. It did so by adopting a front fascia with split headlamps, obviously a similar look to that of the 7 Series, which has led to the emergence of the 7 Family.
The horizontal LED light clusters placed at the top front are home to the daytime running lights – DRLs, parking lights, and blinkers. The LED units placed below them host the low and high beam. The new LED headlights with adaptive matrix function, anti-glare high beam, and adaptive light distribution now also provide a new functionality – front fog lights, with automatic light for bad weather.
The rear of the car boasts new, thinner taillights, incorporating 3D details into the internal structure, and a chrome strip that connects them. This detail partially cancels out the narrow, vertical buildout vibe it gives off when observed from behind.
Back to the M60i – yes, we must also welcome the newly developed M Sport package into the picture. The Marina Bay Blue M metallic paintwork is exclusive to the BMW M model, while 23-inch wheels can also be added as an option.
Interior Assessment
The X7 can reveal a lavish interior, as does this M60i with a 2+2+2 configuration. The rear benchseat is replaced with two individual seats with adjustments closely resembling the ones at the front ones. You can also opt for the classic benchseat setup. But before diving into our recommendations, let's see what this update brings.
The center area of the dashboard is slightly asymmetrical, with its middle section slightly tilted toward the driver. It seems thinner and has gained a touch of refinement, as it is now dominated by the central air vents that have become narrower. The climate control panel is also gone, leaving only a small panel for quick access to the audio system controls. The removal of the classic gear lever also makes the front of the car seem more spacious. It might look a tad confusing to select the gears via a discrete, crystal switch, like a dilution of testosterone. But give it a couple of days and you won’t feel the same anymore.
The amply cut rear doors and the way the individual seats on the second row fold grant easy ingress to the rear seats. The downside is that this is done electrically, and you have to wait a bit for the process to complete, and if it's raining, you won't be too happy. The interior is extremely bright, even for the "trunk" seats. They feature their own climate control zone, with their temperature control panel. BMW was so generous that it even included a glass section in the roof for the area to enlighten the area even more.
In terms of ergonomics, I would like to give a thumbs up to the electric controls in the trunk for folding or raising the jump seats. The ability to decrease the ground clearance to allow easier loading of bulky items in the trunk, as well as the electric operation of the tow hook are also worth mentioning. In the version with all "active" seats, we are talking about a trunk space of 326 liters (11.5 cubic feet), which is sufficient for daily needs. In the 4 or 5-seater version, the luggage compartment reaches 747.5 liters (26.4 cubic feet).
Driving Take
The BMW X7 left us with a good impression from the beginning, becoming quite a benchmark of the segment for its dynamic behavior. Therefore, the Bavarians didn't have to make a great effort when it comes to engine-chassis to preserve the good impression. And yet...
All engines are 48V mild-hybrid. The new eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox makes its debut here. As part of a 48V mild-hybrid system, the compact case of the transmission features an electric motor that helps the combustion engine provide smooth, dynamic, and at the same time, efficient operation. The mild-hybrid system produces a torque of 200 Nm (147.5 lb-ft) and a power increase of up to 9 kW/12 HP, depending on the driving situation.
Further add a classic 4.4-liter supercharged V8 that has been heavily revised. The mild-hybrid system is credited with the performance of the combustion engine, namely 530 horsepower (537 ps) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. In standard form, the adaptive pneumatic suspension is combined with electronically controlled dampers. The standard specifications for the new BMW X7 M60i xDrive also include active integral steering (with rear-wheel steering) and the Executive Drive system with active roll stabilization.
Since its debut, the BMW X7 has been a surprisingly enjoyable model to drive; however, some small details needed to be polished. Its large weight didn't provide that confident feeling associated with a sports car when it came to spirited driving. We should also add that the aforementioned details that deserved being refined didn't really have much to do with the SAV concept.
Tesla Model Y offers.
There's nothing to complain about in terms of acceleration and the way the car converts its resources into traction. Even in Eco Pro or Comfort mode, the accelerations are impressive, well beyond what is required for normal traffic. Select the Sport or Sport+ mode, and gear changes, even in Auto mode, will be violent, with kicks in the back.
I was pleasantly surprised by the fact that the weight of 2,675 kg (5,897 lb) – for the empty car, so somewhere around 2,903 kg (6,400 lb) including fluids and driver – doesn't affect braking. The X7 M60i prides itself on an intuitively dosed brake pedal and impressive deceleration. Mind you, you should keep the speed in check, as this machine definitely knows how to add kph (mph) at an impressive pace, and the laws of physics aren't to be messed with.
There's no need to worry should you encounter a curved section. If you push it, the car feels like an elastic band that gathers around your wrist, providing total freedom of movement without bothering you. Dynamically, the M60i stays in a benchmark zone. This is because it checks both the dynamic and comfort boxes. It is a mild-hybrid that, under sporty use – that is, without worrying about fuel efficiency – will offer you an average consumption of 14.7 mpg (16 l/100 km).
Everyday Living
Out of all the models I have tested, only a handful managed to get me addicted so quickly and so deeply. I am still in the withdrawal zone because my available funds keep my imagination away from the €124,600 ($135,000) price of the car I got to drive. Yes, the price places the car in an exclusive category.
The interior quality lives up to the amount of money BMW asks for this model. So, no complaints regarding the quality of the materials and the assembly either.
An undeniable plus in everyday life is the evolution of the chassis. The suspension definitely provides a comfort boost. In a strange way, I find myself talking about the X7's interior as a classic one. And I came to this conclusion simply because it is a familiar place that you don't have to get acquainted with. It makes great use of technology, without turning into a showcase for the manufacturer to ostentatiously flash everything they have equipped the car with. It is not a dominating interior that wants to be in the spotlight – hence the parallel with moderation.
And while we're at this, the audio system is a Bowers&Wilkins that, as an option, costs €3,138 ($3,400). The system also includes a "Noise Cancelling" function, and it works absolutely fabulous. From the moment I got behind the wheel and started driving, I strangely felt as if I was aboard a space capsule. When you close the door, the noise disappears, and it all becomes quiet inside; so quiet that you can hear your own thoughts. The Noise Cancelling system successfully manages to cancel out all external noise. Only emergency vehicle alarms are allowed to be heard – the police, firefighters, or ambulances.
And yes, there is still a faint echo of the V8 engine in there, just enough to give you feedback on the operating mode. A kickdown, and everyone around you will tremble at the roar of the V8 engine; all while you will be calmly enjoying some classic music, wondering about the tense facial expressions of those outside the car.
The rest is silence. In a world where we are constantly irritated by background noise, especially in urban areas, finding such pure silence was a revelation. Want an X7 that you will become addicted to? It doesn't matter what engine you choose, it can even be a 40i, just be careful how you configure the interior and make sure to check the Bowers&Wilkins audio system option. It's an investment that will instantly pay off because you'll no longer need therapy. It's one of the few models I've tested where I specifically tried to find more reasons to remain behind the wheel most of the time, and I even returned the car a bit later than I was supposed to.
Test Drive Roundup
For daily driving, the X7 is incredibly beneficial. This ranges from the simple fact that almost everything you'd like to explore or set in the infotainment system menu is just a voice command away to the ability to monitor your car via apps or to store the access key on your iPhone.
The model I tested, an M60i xDrive, has an MSRP list price of €95,100 ($103,000), and for this type of car, adding 50% in options is a normal thing to do. In this case, I didn't feel the need for anything extra, and the list of options amounted to €27,700 ($30,000). Let's call it a different kind of bonus provided by BMW by offering extensive standard equipment and simplifying the options range.
In the end, the only criticism is that, in normal use conditions, if you squeeze the accelerator pedal, the car turns into Mr. Hyde. Yes, I accept this reaction in Sport mode, but I would have also appreciated a mode closer to a power delivery of a GT. Don't miss out on the audio system – €3,140 ($3,400) that radically upgrades the car and the entire driving experience.
Pros:
- Chassis
- Engine-gearbox
- Handling
- Performance
- Audio System
Cons:
- Power is delivered a bit too violently for a model that I would place alongside the 7 Series
- Limited kneeroom for the individual seats
- Controversial exterior design
- Graphic themes for the dashboard in contrast with the interior ambiance
If you liked the article, please follow us: Google News Youtube Instagram